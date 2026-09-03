Liberia: Sunu Assurances Opens New Front in Liberia Expansion Drive

SUNU Assurances Liberia Limited has officially opened its new office at 13th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia, marking another significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering accessible, professional, and quality insurance services in Liberia.

The opening ceremony, held as an Open House event, brought together distinguished representatives from the public and private sectors, including the Central Bank of Liberia, Liberia Insurance Association, insurance brokers, clients, shareholders, business partners, stakeholders, and other friends and well-wishers of SUNU Assurances Liberia Limited.

The occasion provided an opportunity for the company to formally welcome its clients, partners, and stakeholders to its new premises and showcase an improved environment designed to enhance customer experience and service delivery.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Habib Dia, Managing Director/CEO of SUNU Assurances Liberia, said the relocation represents more than a change of address, describing it as an important step in the company's ongoing commitment to becoming closer, more accessible, and more responsive to its customers.

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Mr. Dia reaffirmed SUNU Assurances Liberia's commitment to providing reliable, innovative, and quality insurance solutions designed to protect individuals, businesses, properties, and wealth.

He also expressed appreciation to the company's clients, regulators, brokers, partners, shareholders, and the wider community for their continued confidence and support, noting that these relationships remain fundamental to SUNU Assurances Liberia's growth and success.

As part of the SUNU Group, Mr. Dia emphasized the company's commitment to growing alongside Liberia, delivering excellence in customer service, managing risks with professionalism, and providing the protection and peace of mind that customers deserve.

The new office is strategically located in Sinkor, providing greater accessibility to clients and strengthening the company's ability to serve individuals, businesses, and organizations.

SUNU Assurances Liberia extends its sincere appreciation to all distinguished guests, clients, partners, regulators, brokers, shareholders, stakeholders, and well-wishers who joined the company in celebrating this important milestone.

The company is pleased to announce that it is fully open for business at its new location at 13th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia, and looks forward to welcoming both existing and prospective clients.

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With its new location, SUNU Assurances Liberia continues to position itself for sustained growth while strengthening its commitment to delivering dependable insurance solutions and building lasting relationships with its customers and partners.