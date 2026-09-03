Nigeria: Uber Unveils Robotaxi in London Less Than 24 Hours After Exiting Nigeria

Ride-haling company, Uber, in partnership with British Artificial Intelligence company Wayve, has unveiled an autonomous rides in London, marking a new step in the company's expansion of robotaxi services.

The move comes few hours after Uber exited Nigeria, where the company had operated its ride-hailing service for over 12 years.

According to Reuters report on Thursday, London is now the second city in Europe where Uber offers autonomous rides, after first it launched it robotaxi service in Zagreb.

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At the initial stage, fewer than 20 Wayve-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles will be available.

Passengers requesting UberX, Uber Comfort or Uber Electric could be matched with one of the autonomous vehicles at no additional cost.

A licensed operator will remain inside the vehicle initially to monitor the journey. Fully driverless operations are expected in the future, subject to regulatory approval.

Uber's Global Head of Autonomous Mobility, Sarfraz Maredia, said the launch would help build public and government confidence in the technology.

"This will build credibility with consumers as well as with the government," Maredia said.

British Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the launch as a major development for London's transport system.

"This is a major milestone for the future of transport in London, as British innovation brings this technology onto our roads and gives passengers more choice," Alexander said.

Wayve's AI Driver is designed to learn from experience and adapt to different roads, vehicles, weather conditions and cities.

Wayve CEO and co-founder Alex Kendall said London was an ideal location for the company's first public deployment.

"We're proud to introduce the Wayve AI Driver to the public for the first time right here in London, our home city and one of the most complex driving environments in the world," Kendall said.

However, full driverless services cannot begin immediately because regulatory hurdles remain. Approval processes involving Transport for London and other requirements must be completed before vehicles can operate without a human operator.

Uber partnered with Wayve in 2024, including an investment in the British technology company, as part of plans to deploy Wayve-powered autonomous vehicles across multiple markets.

The London launch highlights Uber's continued shift towards autonomous mobility as the company explores new technologies and markets for the future of transportation.