Nigeria: Troops Kill Suspected Bandit, Recover Arms in Benue

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have killed a suspected bandit and recovered weapons and ammunition during a patrol on the Gbise-Igyudu Road in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters JTF Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, disclosed this in a statement, saying the operation took place on Wednesday following an encounter between troops of Sector 1 and two suspected bandits riding on a motorcycle along the axis.

Zubairu said the troops engaged the suspects after positively identifying them, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one of the suspects was neutralised.

He stated that the second suspect fled the scene after being overpowered by the troops, adding that a subsequent search and clearance operation led to the recovery of one pistol, a pistol magazine and an AK-47 magazine.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also said the troops recovered eight rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one 7.62mm NATO round, two rounds of 9mm ammunition and one PKT round, as well as a Tecno mobile phone and assorted charms from the scene.

Zubairu urged residents to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with credible information on the activities and movements of suspected criminals.

He said such information was critical to enabling security forces to respond swiftly to emerging threats, assuring that the troops would sustain patrols and intelligence-driven operations across their area of responsibility to dismantle criminal networks and prevent them from threatening communities.