Gambia: Judiciary Set to Hear Objections Relating to 2026 Supplementary Registration of Voters

3 September 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Following the establishment of the Revising Courts by the office of the Chief Justice, Magistrates have been appointed to hear cases of objections relating to the 2026 Supplementary registration of voters.

In a press release issued by the Independent Electoral Commission it stated that the names of the objectors and the persons objected were published by the commission at its office.

"Revising courts have commenced hearings at the following courts on dates assigned by the respective Magistrates. Kanifing and Bundung Magistrates Court. Brikama, Mansakonko, Kerewan and Farafenni Magistrates Courts. Janjangbureh, Kuntaur, Kaur Magistrates Court and Basse Magistrates Court," the Election Commission stated.

The Electoral Commission finally stated that the hearings are expected to be concluded within sixty days of their commencement. The commission assures the public and stakeholders in the electoral process of its determination to enhance integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

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