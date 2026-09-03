Gambia: Foroyaa At Thirty-Nine - the Newspaper That Rose From Stencil to Conscience and Refused to Bow to Power

Foroyaa was founded 39 years ago today, on 31st August 1987. Initially published fortnightly on the 15th and last day of each month, it later transitioned to a thrice-weekly schedule. Throughout its history, Foroyaa has made a significant impact by addressing pressing issues, highlighting public concerns, holding the government accountable, and enlightening its readership.

Born on A4 stencil sheets and raised in the furnace of political repression, Foroyaa has survived three regimes, defied decrees, outlived fear, and emerged as one of Africa's most principled liberation newspapers, thirty-nine years without a single libel stain, a record unmatched in Gambian journalism. Its story is not merely the history of a newspaper, but the chronicle of a nation's conscience.

Foroyaa did not enter Gambian public life with the swagger of a commercial newspaper or the comfort of corporate backing. It began modestly, on A4 stencil sheets, typed and duplicated by hand, the way resistance papers across Africa once circulated in the shadows of authoritarian rule. Those early issues were fragile in material but formidable in purpose. They carried the intellectual fire of a movement determined to awaken a nation.

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Founded in the mid-1980s as the political organ of the People's Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), Foroyaa was never meant to entertain. It was meant to enlighten. Halifa Sallah, Sidia Jatta, Sam Sarr, and Amie Sillah believed that political education was not a luxury but a civic duty. They understood that a citizenry unable to read its own reality was a nation waiting to be ruled by fear.

From the beginning, Foroyaa was a school disguised as a newspaper. Its pages taught Gambians how to interrogate power, understand their rights, and resist the seductions of authoritarianism. It was a newspaper that taught Gambians how to think, not what to think.

The transformation of Foroyaa from A4 stencil sheets to a full newsprint publication was not merely technological--it was symbolic. It marked the transition from underground resistance to institutional permanence. The acquisition of its own printing press was an act of sovereignty: Foroyaa would not rely on the machinery of others to speak its truth.

Under the editorial leadership of Samuel Osseh Sarr, head of the editorial board and one of the most disciplined minds in Gambian journalism, Foroyaa developed a reputation for precision, sobriety, and constitutional clarity. It became the rare African newspaper that could challenge power without descending into sensationalism, and educate without becoming pedantic.

The AFPRC coup of July 1994 was a moment when many institutions collapsed. Parliament dissolved. Parties were banned. Fear became a national language. But Foroyaa did not retreat. It advanced. When the junta issued Decree Number 4, which suspended political activity and criminalized political commentary, Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta refused to bow; they continued writing, speaking, and publishing, insisting that no decree could suspend the human mind. Their arrest under Decree No. 4 became the first political case of the military era, a confrontation between authoritarian command and civilian conscience.

In court, the junta sought to silence Foroyaa by branding it a party organ. But the magistrate ruled otherwise: Foroyaa must register under the Newspaper Act--not as a political organ but as an independent newspaper. The decree could silence parties, but it could not silence journalism. Thus, by judicial order, Foroyaa transformed from a political instrument into a national institution. It was the first victory of civilian resistance in the Second Republic.

In a region where newspapers are routinely dragged to court, fined into bankruptcy, or forced into apology, Foroyaa stands alone. Thirty-nine years. Three regimes. Zero libel convictions. Zero defamation judgments. Zero retractions forced by power. This is not luck. It is discipline.

Foroyaa's editorial philosophy, rooted in verification, clarity, and constitutional grounding, made it immune to the traps that ensnared others. It never published rumors. It never chased scandal. It never weaponized the pen for personal vendettas. It understood that truth is not a rhetorical flourish but a civic obligation.

Fatoumatta: I did not come to Foroyaa as an observer. I came as a young freelance reporter drawn to a newspaper that carried itself like a moral institution. In those days, the newsroom was not a place of comfort; it was a frontline. We wrote with the awareness that every sentence carried consequences, that every headline might provoke the state, that every edition was an act of civic defiance. Yet we wrote anyway.

I remember the smell of ink from those early newsprint runs, the rhythmic clatter of the printing press that Foroyaa had proudly acquired after graduating from its humble A4 stencil beginnings. I remember watching Samuel Osseh Sarr, our editor-in-chief, move through the newsroom with the calm authority of a man who understood that journalism was not a profession but a covenant. Under his guidance, we learned that accuracy was not merely a technical skill but a moral discipline. He insisted that every fact be verified, every claim interrogated, every sentence sharpened until it could withstand scrutiny from both the public and the state.

Working for Foroyaa was not simply employment; it was an apprenticeship in courage. We wrote under decrees designed to silence us. We wrote while soldiers patrolled the streets. We wrote knowing that Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta had already been arrested for refusing to surrender their right to think. Their defiance under Decree Number 4 was not abstract history to us--it was the atmosphere we breathed. It shaped our understanding of what journalism meant in a country where truth itself could be treated as contraband.

I carried that ethos with me when I later co-founded The Independent. The courage I exercised there was not self-manufactured; it was inherited. It was forged in the Foroyaa newsroom, where fear was acknowledged but never obeyed. The discipline I brought to The Independent--the insistence on verification, the refusal to sensationalize, the commitment to constitutional clarity -- was the discipline I learned at Foroyaa.

My years at Foroyaa taught me that newspapers are not merely institutions of information; they are institutions of character. They shape the moral temperament of those who write for them. They teach you to stand upright even when the political weather demands that you bend. They teach you that truth, once spoken, becomes a responsibility you cannot abandon.

I am proud to have been part of that lineage. Proud to have written for a paper that never bowed, never lied, never broke. Proud to have contributed to a tradition that has outlived fear and outlasted regimes. Proud to have witnessed firsthand how a newspaper that began on A4 stencil sheets became one of Africa's most principled voices of liberation. To understand Foroyaa's place in African history, one must place it alongside the continent's liberation newspapers--those rare publications that became instruments of emancipation rather than mere chroniclers of events.

There was The Daily Nation in Kenya, confronting Moi's dictatorship with relentless reporting. There was The Guardian in Nigeria, the intellectual engine of resistance against military rule. There was The Mail & Guardian in South Africa, exposing apartheid's machinery with forensic precision. There was The Daily Observer in Liberia, surviving Samuel Doe, Charles Taylor, and the civil war. There was The Monitor in Uganda, challenging Museveni's creeping authoritarianism. And in The Gambia, there was Foroyaa, the paper that refused to die. These newspapers were not merely publications; they were tools of liberation. They taught citizens to question, to resist, to imagine alternatives. They were the civic oxygen of nations suffocating under repression. Foroyaa belongs in this pantheon.

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What makes Foroyaa extraordinary is not simply its longevity but its consistency. It never abandoned its mission. It never diluted its principles. It never traded integrity for access. It never allowed power to dictate its vocabulary. Through the First Republic's authoritarianism, the Second Republic's militarism, and the Third Republic's fragile pluralism, Foroyaa remained the same: sober, analytical, principled, unbending. It is the rare African newspaper that can say it survived three regimes without changing its soul.

As Foroyaa enters its fortieth year, its legacy is not merely historical; it is prophetic. It reminds us that journalism is not a profession but a covenant. It reminds us that democracy is not defended by speeches but by daily acts of truth-telling. It reminds us that newspapers can be weapons of liberation when wielded with conscience. In a digital age of misinformation, tribal propaganda, and algorithmic manipulation, Foroyaa remains a lighthouse, steady, principled, uncorrupted. It is a testament to the idea that truth, once spoken, becomes a national inheritance.

Fatoumatta: Thirty-nine years after its birth, Foroyaa stands as one of Africa's great liberation newspapers--a paper that refused to bow, refused to lie, refused to die. It is a monument to the power of ideas, the endurance of principle, and the stubbornness of truth. For The Gambia, Foroyaa is not just a newspaper. It is a conscience. It is a classroom. It is a witness. It is a survivor. And for those who wrote for it, including me, it is a legacy. A legacy of courage. A legacy of resistance. A legacy of truth. A legacy that still calls the nation to stand upright.