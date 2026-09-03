Gambia Opens First Student Loan Applications On September 15

The Gambia will open applications for its first national student loan programme on 15 September, giving eligible university students access to interest-free tuition financing.

The Students Revolving Loan Scheme (SRLS), under the policy oversight of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, said applications for the 2026/27 academic year will remain open until 30 September.

The loans will be available to new and continuing students enrolled in accredited bachelor's degree programmes at the country's four public universities: the University of The Gambia, the University of Education, The Gambia, the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology, and the Civil Service University.

Speaking at a press conference in Bijilo on Wednesday, SRLS Executive Director Dr Samba Bah described the opening of applications as a significant milestone in higher education financing in The Gambia.

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He said the scheme had spent the past nine months developing the policies, systems and institutional structures required to administer a national student financing programme.

According to Dr Bah, the process included consultations with students, universities, technical experts, development partners and communities.

He said the objective was not simply to provide financial assistance but to establish a system that is transparent, accountable and fair.

"We believe that our responsibility as an institution is beyond providing financing," he said, stressing the need for a system capable of administering student loans responsibly.

The first application cycle is open to Gambian citizens aged 18 or above who have been admitted to accredited bachelor's degree programmes at any of the four public universities.

New students must meet the academic requirements of their respective institutions, while continuing students must demonstrate satisfactory academic progress.

Applicants will be required to provide proof of address, a valid certificate of character and information on their financial circumstances.

Employed applicants must also declare their employment status and income.

Dr Bah said applicants would need to provide evidence of their financial circumstances to enable the scheme to assess their financial need.

Each applicant must also provide both a primary and secondary guarantor.

Applications will be submitted online through the SRLS platform.

The scheme has advised prospective applicants to begin preparing the required documents ahead of the opening date.

Amie Njie, Principal of Tertiary and Higher Education at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, said the initiative was designed to address the financial difficulties faced by many Gambian families.

She said the cost of higher education remained a significant burden, while growing demand for university education made it necessary to develop alternative financing mechanisms.

"Education remains one of the most important investments a country can make in its people," she said.

The student loan programme follows the passage of the Students Revolving Loan Scheme Bill in 2025.

Records from the National Assembly show that the bill was considered during the 2025 legislative year. A parliamentary committee report said the proposed scheme was intended to provide students who did not benefit from government scholarships with an alternative means of financing their education.

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The scheme therefore introduces a loan-based approach to higher education financing, allowing eligible students to access tuition support and repay the loans under terms established by the SRLS.

The government has presented the model as a more sustainable mechanism for supporting students who may otherwise struggle to finance their university education.

The first application cycle will mark the transition of the scheme from policy development to implementation.

The SRLS said detailed guidance on eligibility, required documentation and the application process will be released through its official communication channels before 15 September.

Students requiring assistance have also been advised to contact the scheme through its official communication channels.