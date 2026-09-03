Gambia: CDS Gomez Urges for Stronger Inter-Agency Collaboration

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Ousman Gomez, has called for stronger collaboration between the Gambia Armed Forces, other security agencies, and civilian communities as he continues his first nationwide tour of military installations.

Speaking to troops, and regional service chiefs, local leaders, community and regional authorities in Ngoongon, Lower Niumi and Kerewan recently, in the North Bank Region, General Gomez, said cooperation is critical to maintaining peace and security.

The CDS stressed that the GAF cannot operate in isolation and must work hand-in-hand with sister security agencies/services.

"With regards to the sister services, I want us to collaborate in whatever we are doing. Because a single service cannot do it alone," Major General Gomez hinted.

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He clarified the distinct roles of each service but noted the need for mutual support.

"And also we have different mandates to accomplish. So in that, I cannot do the work of the police. I can only support the police, likewise my troops."

On election security, he said the GAF's role will be supportive and will only be activated upon request.

"The election is coming and then we are supposed to support them. In supporting them, there are designated areas that we are supposed to assist them with. Sometimes, because of their constraints, they may relieve some of their guard posts so that we can support them. And we can only support them during the election when the need arises and when we are called for. Otherwise, they are the lead in this election. We will stay behind to support them."

Gen. Gomez also urged closer ties between soldiers and the communities they serve.

"With regards to the community, I also want us to work together. Because sometimes we may need help from the civilians or the civilians need support from us," he said.

He instructed troops to respond positively when civil authorities request assistance.

"Any time the civil authorities request their support, they could help. Because this is part of our mandate. And working together can ensure that we progress well. We improve in whatever we are doing," He assured.

Similar sentiments were echoed by regional authorities during a courtesy call at the Governor's Office in NBR.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr Dembo Samateh, Deputy Governor of the North Bank Region, praised the level of cooperation among security agencies.

"I used to say in my speeches, security is all about loyalty. There is no secret in security. It's all about loyalty. And interagency cooperation, that is the good relation between the sister forces here, is one of the best."

Speaking on behalf of the regional service chiefs, Police Commissioner Mustapha Sowe, described the relationship as 'exceptional.'

"Here in the North Bank region, we don't wait for one to do it. If we realise that one is at fault, the other one will take it up. If I feel short of manpower, I will approach the Commanding Officer (CO). I will approach my immigration council. If I am short of logistics, I will do the same. And they do likewise. That is how we operate in the region," he expounded.

Commissioner Sowe added that service chiefs now share resources without delay. He cited an example where an agency without a vehicle is transported by another. "That is the cooperation we need from you," he said. He assured the CDS that the region is prepared and ready for the upcoming elections.

"We are approaching the election, and we are almost done with our preparation. Even if they say tomorrow is the election, we are ready to provide the needed security in the region," said Commissioner Sowe.

General Gomez commended the North Bank model and urged it be replicated nationwide.

"We are from different services, but we complement each other. No service alone can handle the security situation of the country. No matter what weapons you have, no matter how sophisticated you are, there is no single armed force that can handle the security situation of any country without collaboration," he acknowledged.

"We are not competing. We have our mandates. But when needs arise, we need to coordinate. No one should walk in isolation. If you unite together, you will find it very easy to solve your issues here.

He urged commanders to communicate directly with each other and with their troops on the importance of joint work.

"Sometimes I tell them. Why do we have to work differently? If you have anything for me, just tell me... Because we are all aiming for one objective. And that is the security of the country."

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The CDS also asked security chiefs to help the civilian administration.

"And also to help the Governor. Because if all of you are on the same footing, the Governor will come and sleep. Because he will know that whenever he is not here, the security of the region is in order."

Gen. Gomez concluded by reiterating that the GAF's tribe is the uniform, and that troops must remain apolitical and united in offering their service to the nation.

"On behalf of the Gambian forces and our team here, we really appreciate having us here. And we will continue to engage. We will continue to progress for the betterment of The Gambia. And not only the region," he concluded.

The Ngoongon engagement was attended by members of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Gambia Immigration Department (GID) Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG), Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), and State Intelligence Service (SIS), alongside senior GAF officers including Brigadier General Yaya Drammeh, Commander of the Gambia National Army. While the courtesy visit was attended by regional service chiefs, representatives of the Chief of Lower Niumi and local authorities respectively.