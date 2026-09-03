Ghana: 3 Dead, 15 Injured As Armed Mob Attacks New Winneba - IGP Deploys Reinforcement

2 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Three persons have been confirmed dead and 15 others injured after about 300 armed youth stormed New Winneba in the Central Region on Monday.

The mob, wielding guns, stones, cutlasses and sticks, reportedly came from Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze and Gomoa Pomadze and attacked residents, shops and homes in the township.

According to a statement from the Central Regional Public Affairs Unit signed by Chief Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie, the attack happened at about 10:40am on September 1, 2026.

The injured, including a police officer, have been sent to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba for treatment.

Police from the Winneba Divisional Headquarters and Agona Swedru District have been deployed to control the situation.

The Inspector General of Police has also deployed a reinforcement team, including two armoured vehicles from the National Headquarters, to beef up security in the area.

Police say the situation is currently under control and full details will be communicated later.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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