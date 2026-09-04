Liberia: Food Authority Intensifies Fight Against Expired Products

MONROVIA-The Food Authority of Liberia has intensified nationwide market inspections to remove expired, counterfeit, and unauthorized food products from the Liberian market and strengthen consumer protection.

Food Authority Director General Hon. Precellia Cherue disclosed the ongoing enforcement activities Tuesday during the Ministry of Information's Regular Press Briefing in Monrovia.

Cherue said the Authority is conducting market inspections, collecting product samples, carrying out laboratory analysis, and investigating complaints to ensure that food products being sold to consumers meet required safety and quality standards.

She said the Authority will continue taking regulatory measures against businesses that violate food safety requirements.

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The Food Authority is committed to ensuring that food products on the Liberian market are safe for consumption. We will not compromise on the health of the public," Cherue said.

The Food Authority's intensified enforcement comes as the agency investigates a reported incident in which eight people reportedly became unconscious after consuming food.

According to Cherue, the investigation remains ongoing, with the Authority working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether any food safety violations contributed to it.

She said appropriate regulatory action will be taken if investigations establish that businesses or food products were in violation of established safety regulations.

Cherue, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation and laboratory testing are completed.

She explained that the detection of one suspected or non-compliant product does not automatically mean that every product within the same category is unsafe.

The Director General said the Authority follows established procedures involving inspection, sampling, laboratory testing, and verification before taking final regulatory action.

Cherue warned food businesses and importers against selling expired, counterfeit, improperly labeled, or unauthorized food products.

She said businesses found violating food safety regulations could face enforcement measures in accordance with Liberia's laws and regulations.

The Authority is also encouraging businesses to ensure that their products are properly registered, stored, labeled, and within their approved shelf-life before placing them on the market.

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The Food Authority has meanwhile urged consumers to pay close attention to the products they purchase and consume.

Cherue encouraged members of the public to check expiration dates, product labels, packaging, and other relevant information before purchasing food items.

She also called on consumers to report suspected expired, counterfeit, or unsafe products to the Food Authority for verification and possible regulatory action.

According to the Director General, the Food Authority is working with other government institutions to strengthen enforcement, improve market surveillance, and protect public health.

She said the intensified inspections will continue in Montserrado and other counties in the coming weeks.

Cherue emphasized that the Authority's goal is not only to remove unsafe products from the market but also to ensure that businesses comply with food safety regulations and that consumers have greater confidence in the products available to them.

The Food Authority said it will continue monitoring markets, testing suspected products, and taking appropriate action against violations as part of efforts to improve food safety across Liberia.