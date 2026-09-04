Liberia: NPHIL to Host 5th Scientific Conference

MONROVIA-The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) is set to host its 5th Annual National Scientific Conference from October 14-16, 2026, with a focus on strengthening Liberia's health security through research and innovation.

The three-day conference will be held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town and is expected to bring together scientists, researchers, health workers, students, surveillance officers, academics, and international experts.

Deputy Director General for Technical Services at NPHIL, Dr. Julius S. M. Gilayereh Sr., said the conference is part of the Institute's broader mandate to build a strong scientific and research culture in Liberia.

He said NPHIL was established in December 2016 to provide technical public health and safety leadership in preventing, detecting, and responding to public health emergencies, while also strengthening scientific research.

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The conference is being organized by NPHIL in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, other government institutions and agencies, and research partners, including the Partnership for Research on Emergency and Infectious Diseases (PREVAIL), U.S. CDC, Africa CDC, the University of Liberia, and other institutions.

According to Dr. Gilayereh, the conference has become a major platform for researchers and health professionals to share scientific findings and strengthen Liberia's research capacity.

Director of Public Health and Biomedical Research, Bode I. Shobayo, said this year's conference is intended to reinvigorate the culture of science and research in Liberia.

He said the event will focus on several thematic areas, including health systems and universal health coverage; surveillance and epidemics; emerging and tropical diseases; patient safety; climate and environment; One Health; health informatics and artificial intelligence; maternal, newborn and child health; communicable and non-communicable diseases; mental health; and health policy and financing.

Shobayo said the conference has already received more than 70 abstract submissions, with additional submissions expected.

The conference will feature scientific presentations, keynote addresses, international speakers, and plenary sessions focused on research and public health.

Researchers and health professionals from Liberia and other African countries, including Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria, are expected to participate.

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The organizers are particularly encouraging students, county and district surveillance officers, healthcare workers, researchers, and academics to submit abstracts and share findings relevant to the conference theme.

Officials say the conference will provide an opportunity to communicate research being conducted in Liberia, exchange scientific knowledge, and strengthen collaboration among researchers and health institutions.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for translating scientific research into practical interventions and policies that can improve healthcare delivery and strengthen Liberia's ability to respond to public health threats.