Angola: More Than 40,000 Mosquito Nets to Strengthen Malaria Fight in Cangandala

28 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — A total of 40,300 insecticide-treated mosquito nets will be distributed to households in the municipality of Cangandala, Malanje province, in the coming days as part of local malaria prevention and control efforts.

The announcement was made on Friday by the municipal director of health, Claudeth Africana Martins, during the closing ceremony of a training course attended by 48 campaign volunteers.

According to the official, the distribution of mosquito nets is one of the main measures to protect communities against malaria, as it significantly reduces exposure to bites from infected mosquitoes during periods of peak vector activity.

She explained that the effectiveness of the measure depends on the regular and consistent use of the nets and urged families to sleep under them every night and maintain them properly.

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Claudeth Martins also called on campaign volunteers to intensify door-to-door awareness activities, explaining to families how malaria is transmitted, the available prevention methods and the importance of seeking medical attention at the first signs of illness.

The health director stressed the need for the involvement of families, traditional authorities and community leaders in the fight against malaria, noting that active community participation is essential to reducing disease transmission in the municipality.

During the training, participants reinforced their knowledge of the correct use, care and maintenance of insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

The distribution campaign forms part of public health strategies aimed at strengthening community protection and reducing the impact of malaria.

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of illness in many communities, particularly during periods when the mosquito responsible for transmitting the disease is most prevalent. PBC/DAN/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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