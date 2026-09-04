Nigeria: Diphtheria - Mothers Count Cost As Katsina Isolation Centre Struggles With Rising Patients

For Yusra Lawal, the ordeal began with what appeared to be an ordinary fever.

Her six-year-old daughter later developed severe leg pain, and the family initially thought she was suffering from another illness. But when her condition worsened, they sought medical attention and eventually learnt that the child had diphtheria.

Their search for treatment took them to the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina before they were referred to the GASH Isolation Centre, where they arrived two days ago.

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Today, Lawal is relieved to see her daughter recovering.

"She has started recovering. She has improved," she said.

But behind the relief is the memory of four painful days when her daughter could barely eat.

"For four days, she couldn't eat anything except water because of the sickness," Lawal recalled.

The family is also struggling with the cost of getting to the treatment centre.

According to Lawal, they spend between N1,000 and N1,500 every day on transportation, a burden she said is difficult for families already dealing with illness.

Yet her biggest concern is no longer only about her daughter. She is worried about other children arriving at the centre.

"I beg for extension of the centre because a lot of patients are coming but there is no place to put them," she said.

Lawal appealed for another isolation centre to be established in Katsina to accommodate patients who may otherwise struggle to find space.

She also urged parents to seek medical attention as soon as they notice symptoms rather than waiting for the illness to become severe.

For Nana Suwaiba, the fear came in pairs. The mother from Dan Nakola in Daura Local Government Area brought her two daughters, aged 12 and 10, to the isolation centre after they were referred from Daura.

The family first travelled from Daura to the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina before being referred to the GASH centre.

For about 10 days, Suwaiba said, her life has revolved around caring for her sick daughters.

"I have been suffering with them for the past 10 days. I don't have food, money to feed them and we don't have transport," she said.

She said the journey alone had cost her about N10,000, adding to the difficulties of caring for two sick children away from home.

Despite the hardship, Suwaiba expressed gratitude that the medication being provided at the isolation centre is free.

"The medication here is free of charge and we thank the government for the care, but we need more," she said.

She appealed to the government and other well-meaning individuals and organisations to assist families struggling with food, transportation and other basic needs while caring for patients.

For Hajiya Halima Ali of Katsina town, the journey to the isolation centre also followed several unsuccessful attempts to get treatment.

She said her son was taken to three hospitals before the family was eventually referred to the GASH Isolation Centre.

After receiving treatment, she said, her son is now recovering.

Ali said the free treatment had relieved the family of one major burden.

"We thank the government because we did not spend a kobo here," she said.

But she said other challenges remain.

Community members, she explained, have been bringing food and other items for patients and caregivers, but water remains a major problem at the centre.

"Our people are bringing food and other items, but we only have the issue of water, which is lacking in the hospital," she said.

She appealed to the government to repair the water pump and improve water supply at the centre.

Ali is also concerned about the growing pressure on available treatment spaces.

She said several patients had arrived at the centre, while some reportedly could not secure beds at the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina.

"We had several patients yesterday. There were no beds. Even at the Teaching Hospital Katsina, some patients were not able to get space," she said.

She therefore called for more isolation centres to be established to ensure that patients can receive care without struggling for space.

"We are pleading with the government to intensify efforts to open another centre for poor people," she said.

For Ali, the concern does not end when her son leaves the isolation centre.

She said more than 100 people live in her compound, raising concerns about the possibility of the disease spreading to other children.

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"We also need immunisation for us to eradicate this sickness," she said.

Her concern is shared by other caregivers who want stronger preventive measures alongside treatment.

For these families, diphtheria is no longer just a medical diagnosis. It has become a daily struggle involving long journeys, transportation costs, food, water, overcrowded treatment facilities and the fear of other children becoming infected.

But there are also signs of hope.

Lawal's six-year-old daughter is recovering. Suwaiba continues to care for her two daughters. And Ali is watching her son regain his health.

Meanwhile, uncertainty also surrounds the proposed strike by health workers in the state.

The state government declined to comment on the planned industrial action after a committee meeting held on Wednesday.

Findings, however, showed that the state labour movement, led by Comrade Nasiru Wada, was not ready to speak publicly on the matter, saying he would not communicate with the press until negotiations with the health workers had been concluded.