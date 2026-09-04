Ghana: Tanzania, Ghana Geoscientists Explore Collaboration

Accra — The Tanzania Geological Society (TGS) and Ghana Institution of Geoscientists (GhIG) have met and held talks to discuss potential collaboration in areas regarding geoscientist development in the two countries.

The talks, held on September 02, 2026, in Accra, Ghana, featured TGS Deputy General Secretary, Mr Ebeneza Mollel, and GhIG President, Mr Crisler Ankrah, among others.

In the meeting, the parties shared experiences on running geoscientist bodies and identified areas for collaboration for the advancement of the geoscience profession in both countries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Ebeneza stressed the importance of collaboration between Tanzanian and Ghanaian geoscientists and how the two parties can benefit from such collaboration.

"Tanzania and Ghana have had a long-standing relationship since the period of anticolonial struggles. More importantly, both countries have erudite and experienced geoscientists, not to mention their richness in geology" explained Ebeneza.

He said that establishing ties between the two will not only enable them to share experiences but also strategize on how to enhance the geoscience profession in both countries.

For his part, Mr. Ankrah stated that the discussion had taken place at an opportune time and emphasized that, given the potential benefits of the proposed collaboration, both parties should work closely to expedite its formalization.

"As our founding father, Kwame Nkrumah, once said; we must unite or perish, Geoscience professionals in Tanzania, Ghana, and beyond must unite to advance and safeguard the interests and integrity of our profession." added Mr Ankrah.