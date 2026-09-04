Nigeria Denies Backing Military Coup in Niger Republic

The Nigerian government has denied the allegation that it supported the attempted coup in Niger Republic.

The Federal Government made the denial in a statement personally signed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, on Thursday.

"The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a series of false and mischievous claims circulating on social media, suggesting that the recent failed coup attempt in Niger Republic had the backing of ECOWAS and, by insinuation, the endorsement of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria categorically rejects these claims as baseless, irresponsible, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and tarnish Nigeria's image," he said.

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The Minister maintained that Nigeria is a peace-loving nation, a defender of constitutional order, and a pillar of democracy and stability not only in West Africa but also in the Sahel and the continent of Africa, stressing that it would never support illegality or unconstitutional change of government anywhere, no matter who is involved or which country is concerned.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the position of Nigeria was made clear in our official Press Statement No: MFA/PR/2026/220 of 30 August 2026. In which the Government of Nigeria expressed deep concern over the situation in the Republic of Niger and urged a peaceful, inclusive and participatory return to stability and constitutional order in the neighouring country.

"Nigeria views with deep concern any unconstitutional change of government. As a sisterly neighbour bound by close historical, fraternal and cultural ties, Nigeria desires only peace, security, democracy and development for Niger, the sub-region and the Sahel.

"As was stated in the press statement under reference, any resort to force to settle political differences is contrary to this objective and to Nigeria's long-standing foreign policy," he said.

Amb. Enikanolaiye said that while Nigeria is a proud and committed member of ECOWAS, it is unfair, mischievous and entirely false to suggest that Nigeria endorses or condones the military coup.

"We urge the Nigerian public, both at home and abroad, to disregard the videos and narratives being circulated online by individuals seeking to sow discord," he stated, assuring that "Nigeria remains firmly committed to the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and to the African Union's zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government."

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He said Nigeria will continue to work with ECOWAS, the AU and the international community to defend democracy, uphold the rule of law, and promote peace and stability across the region.