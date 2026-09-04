Nigeria: After Prolonged Crisis, Fubara Signs First Budget As Rivers Governor

The signing, done at the Government House, Port Harcourt, is the first budget Mr Fubara has assented to as governor since assuming office in 2023.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, signed the N1.85 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, in what could mark a new phase in his administration's relationship with the state legislature after a prolonged political crisis.

The signing, done at the Government House in Port Harcourt, is the first budget Mr Fubara has assented to as governor since assuming office in 2023.

The governor described the development as "a breath of fresh air" and expressed optimism that the passage and signing of the budget would usher in a period of cooperation among the state's political actors.

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Mr Fubara praised the Rivers State House of Assembly for what he described as its diligence in processing the budget, his spokesperson, Onwuka Nzeshi, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

N1.85 trillion budget

The Assembly passed the budget earlier on Thursday, approving a total of N1,849,648,734,475.08 for the 2026 fiscal year ending 2 September 2027.

Mr Fubara had presented the budget, which he called the "Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development," to the legislature in July. It proposed more than N1.4 trillion for capital expenditure and over N413 billion for recurrent expenditure.

The Assembly said its budget estimates were anchored on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2026-2028, with emphasis on fiscal discipline and transparency in public revenue management.

The lawmakers, however, expunged N6 billion earmarked as grants for PAMO University of Medical Sciences and Wigwe University, pending an investigation into the actual beneficiaries, the spokesperson for the assembly speaker, Martins Wachukwu, said in a statement.

They also recommended funding for the Primary Health Management Board to rebuild its storage facility at No. 2 Accra Street, which was gutted by fire.

Fubara thanks Wike

In an indication of the changed political atmosphere, Mr Fubara specifically thanked his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he described as "our leader".

The acknowledgement is significant given the political crisis that erupted between Mr Fubara and Mr Wike and subsequently split the state's political establishment and legislature.

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The crisis produced bitter disagreements over the control of the Assembly, governance and political succession, with Mr Fubara and lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike frequently on opposing sides.

But Thursday's ceremony presented a markedly different picture, with the governor and Assembly leadership publicly stressing cooperation.

Mr Fubara said his administration would continue to pursue its "Rivers First" agenda and make the welfare of residents central to the implementation of the budget.

"I want to assure you that our intention will still remain the progress and development of our dear state," he said.

Assembly Speaker Martin Amaewhule, who commended the governor, said the budget showed that Mr Fubara was prepared to deliver democratic dividends to Rivers residents.

The Majority Leader, Major Jack, said the lawmakers expected the budget to "usher in the desired growth and development of the state".

Mr Fubara ended the ceremony by promising a cordial relationship with the legislature and other stakeholders.

"Let me thank everyone for this moment and assure you of our most cordial and cooperative relationship going forward," he said.