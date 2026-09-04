Nigeria: Emir Dies After 46 Years On Throne

According to official statement, the traditional ruler died on Thursday afternoon at an Egyptian hospital

The Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State, Ahmed Muhammad-Sani, has died at the age of 85 after a 46-year reign.

According to an official statement, the traditional ruler passed away on Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Egypt.

His death comes just four days after the passing of the Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara State, Bello Suleiman, who died on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

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Life, education

The late monarch began his early education at Gumel Primary School (1948-1953) before proceeding to Hadejia Middle School (1953-1956). He completed his secondary education at Rumfa College (then Kano High School) in 1961.

He pursued higher education at the Institute of Administration in Zaria (now part of Ahmadu Bello University), where he earned a Diploma in Public Administration in 1963 and a Higher Diploma in 1970.

He later attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, United States, earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science and a postgraduate degree in International Relations between 1972 and 1978.

Mr Muhammad-Sani began his career with the Gumel Native Authority (1961-1963). In 1964, he joined the Nigeria Immigration Service and was stationed in Gamboru Ngala, Borno State.

He later transitioned to public administration in 1972, serving as a senior government official at the Kazaure Divisional Office.

In 1978, he contested for a Senate seat under the platform of the Great Nigeria People's Party (GNPP). Although his bid was unsuccessful, a subsequent political alliance between the GNPP and the People's Redemption Party (PRP) led to his appointment as Commissioner for Information, Internal Affairs, and Culture in the old Kano State.

During his tenure as commissioner (1978-1980), he played a pivotal role in shaping the state's media landscape. He oversaw the establishment of The Triumph newspaper and CTV67 television station (now ARTV), as well as the expansion of Radio Kano.

Ascension to throne

His political career came to an unexpected end following the death of his father, the then-reigning Emir of Gumel, on December 13, 1980.

Three days later, on 16 December, 1980, Mr Muhammad-Sani was selected to succeed his father, officially assuming the stool as the Emir of Gumel in the then old Kano State.