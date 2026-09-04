Nigeria: Governors Shouldn't Give Motorcycles As Palliatives, Terrorists Use Them - Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, Gen Christopher Musa (retd.), has urged state governors and lawmakers to stop distributing motorcycles as palliatives, warning that some of the vehicles eventually end up in the hands of terrorists and are used to facilitate their operations.

Musa made the call on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he discussed efforts to curb terrorism and the operational challenges confronting the country's security forces.

The minister said motorcycles could give terrorists the mobility to move quickly through difficult terrain and evade security forces.

"We try to appeal to even governors to stop giving motorcycles out as palliatives because these motorcycles are the same ones that still end up with these terrorists.

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"Even if you have to give, don't give them the big capacity motorcycles; give them the small capacity ones that they won't be able to use to run around, because that gives them leverage. They can easily enter and then disappear..."

He also warned that motorcycles distributed through constituency projects and other palliative programmes by lawmakers could find their way back to bandits and terrorists.

"Those bikes... before you know it, it's already back to the bandits and that's what they're using. So we must stop that, we must be able to identify markets," he said.

Musa said security agencies had identified illegal markets and motor parks as channels through which terrorists move arms and ammunition into areas where they operate.

"What we realise from experience is they establish illegal markets or illicit motor parks. They go to those motor parks, that's where they move arms and ammunition into those areas," he said.

The Defence Minister also called for greater involvement of local governments in tackling insecurity, saying their proximity to communities gives them an advantage in identifying criminals and preventing crime.

He said, "So governors and local government... and I can tell you, we must allow our local governments to work. Failure of local government is what is aggravating what we're dealing with, and if we want better solution, quick fix, our local governments must work.

"Because crime and development is local. If every local government chairman is dealing with criminals within his locality, it's easier to manage them than leaving it to the state or to the federal."

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Musa said local government chairmen should hold regular security meetings and report developments in their areas.

"I told them they have a lot to do. Weekly, they're supposed to be engaged in their security issues, be able to have their own meetings on weekly basis and be reporting, because they know the criminals. They know their hiders, they know these things," said Musa.

He further urged state and local authorities to strengthen monitoring of markets, motor parks and other locations through which drugs, weapons and ammunition could be moved.

"If we're able to make sure that we man all the markets, all the motor parks, all these areas where drugs, weapons, ammunition will move, it will make it difficult for them. And once you're able to apply that, they will fizzle out," Musa said.