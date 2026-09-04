Nigeria Debunks Alleged Support for Niger Coup, Reaffirms Commitment to Democracy

Abuja — The Federal Government has rejected claims that Nigeria or the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) backed the recent failed coup attempt in Niger Republic, describing the reports circulating on social media as false, mischievous and intended to damage Nigeria's image.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, said Nigeria had never supported, and would not support, any military coup or unconstitutional change of government in any country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Enikanolaiye said Nigeria remained a defender of constitutional order, democracy and regional stability, stressing that the country would not endorse illegality "no matter who is involved or which country is concerned."

He recalled the ministry's August 30 statement on the situation in Niger, in which Nigeria expressed concern over developments in the neighbouring country and called for a peaceful, inclusive and participatory return to stability and constitutional order.

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According to him, Nigeria's position on unconstitutional changes of government remains unequivocal, adding that the use of force to resolve political differences was contrary to the country's longstanding foreign policy.

"While Nigeria is a proud and committed member of ECOWAS, it is unfair, mischievous and entirely false to suggest that Nigeria endorses or condones the military coup," the minister said.

He urged Nigerians at home and abroad to disregard videos and narratives circulating online which, he said, were aimed at sowing discord and misleading the public.

Enikanolaiye reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance as well as the African Union's zero-tolerance policy on unconstitutional changes of government.

He said Nigeria would continue to work with ECOWAS, the AU and the international community to defend democracy, uphold the rule of law and promote peace and stability across West Africa, the Sahel and the wider African continent.

Niger, a country that shares a large land boundary with Nigeria, has remained a major focus of regional diplomatic and security concerns following the military takeover that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.

The coup triggered a serious political and diplomatic crisis between Niger and ECOWAS, with the regional bloc demanding a return to constitutional order and imposing sanctions as part of its response, which Nigeria being a leading member of countryand a key regional power, played a prominent role in the bloc's efforts to address the crisis. The situation subsequently strained relations between Niger and several of its West African neighbours and deepened political divisions within the region.

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Against this backdrop, allegations that Nigeria or ECOWAS could have supported a fresh military intervention or unconstitutional change of government in Niger have attracted attention, particularly on social media.

The Federal Government's latest clarification is therefore aimed at restating Nigeria's longstanding opposition to military rule and distinguishing its position from claims being circulated online.

Nigeria has consistently maintained that political disputes in the region should be resolved through constitutional and democratic means. The government said its engagement with Niger and other regional partners would continue to focus on dialogue, stability, respect for the rule of law and the restoration of democratic governance.