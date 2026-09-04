Liberia: Weah Blasts Boakai Over Rule of Law

PAYNESVILLE, Liberia, September 4, 2026: Former President George M. Weah has accused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration of undermining the rule of law and practicing selective justice, while calling on Liberians to resist what he described as growing "lawlessness" in the country.

Weah, political leader of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), made the comments late Wednesday, September 2, at his Rehab residence in Paynesville, shortly after returning to Liberia.

The former president argued that recent developments within the justice system raise concerns about the administration's commitment to the rule of law.

"We all have been monitoring. I think the rule of law is being tampered with. It is wrong, tampering with justice," Weah said.

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He said Liberians must be prepared to hold the government accountable and "put a check" on actions that threaten the country's peace and democratic stability.

"You continue to hear what is going on in their own system. Today, someone is dismissed or replaced -- the same person that is prosecuting people. It tells you that there is a problem, and we all need to stand up," Weah said.

His comments came amid changes at the Ministry of Justice, where President Boakai recently replaced Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh and Solicitor General Augustine Fayiah.

"This is a country that has been through wars and chaos, and so they need to stop it," Weah added.

Calls Taylor Charges "Bogus"

Turning to the arrest, indictment and detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, Weah dismissed the charges against his former vice president as "bogus and unacceptable," alleging that the government does not have a credible case against her.

"I believe that what is going on with the former VP is bogus and unacceptable. In a true democracy, you cannot behave in this manner," Weah said.

He also criticized the Boakai administration's conduct since the 2023 presidential election, which he narrowly lost to Boakai.

"It is very sad that after coming from an election less than three years ago, with a margin of less than three thousand votes, people are recklessly misbehaving," Weah said.

The former president announced that he plans to visit Howard-Taylor at the Monrovia Central Prison, where she is being detained while facing drug-related charges.

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"I will be going to the former vice president at the Monrovia Central Prison on an empathy visit," he disclosed.

Howard-Taylor has been charged alongside three foreign nationals in connection with an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation. She and her co-defendants have not been convicted of the charges against them.

Weah further accused the government of creating hardship and political instability, arguing that the CDC has a better plan and vision for Liberia.

"We want our people to learn how to promote democracy so that when one leader comes after another, the country can move forward," he said.

Weah maintained that Liberia must avoid selective application of the law and ensure that the justice system operates independently and fairly.

"Liberia doesn't need selective justice. They have to be honest to the law," Weah said, adding that he had also raised concerns about Liberia's justice system during engagements with the Nigerian Bar Association.

"We can't tamper with the law and want the best," he concluded.