Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Appoints New Head of Service

The appointment was announced in a statement on Thursday in Gusau by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Shehu Baraya as the Head of Service for Zamfara following the retirement of the occupant of the office, Yakubu Haidara.

The appointment was announced in a statement on Thursday in Gusau by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada.

Until his appointment, Mr Baraya was the Permanent Secretary of the Zamfara Civil Service Commission.

According to the statement, he succeeded Mr Haidara, who recently retired from the State Civil Service after years of meritorious service.

Mr Baraya, a seasoned career civil servant with extensive institutional experience and a deep understanding of public administration, served as permanent secretary in several ministries.

Governor Lawal expressed appreciation to the former Head of Service, Mr Haidara, for his dedicated service and contributions to the development of the State Civil Service, wishing him a fulfilling and rewarding post-service life.

The governor charged the new Head of Service to bring his wealth of experience to bear in deepening professionalism, strengthening discipline, improving productivity, and driving greater efficiency across the Civil Service.

The appointment, takes immediate effect. (NAN)