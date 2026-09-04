Liberia: PYJ's Nimba 'Troubled'

MONROVIA — Two years without his presence, his voice and influence, the county he laid his life down for is tearing apart, its sons and daughters are on the political dancing floor, trying to trick other. These are developments that renew the pinch of the loss of an illustrious son in late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson (PYJ). During his time, he did not hold back against those who tried to push Nimba their way. He fiercely resisted and fought with his political might. Of course, he triumphed. As The New Republic digs into the story, the truth remains that Nimba is unquestionably troubled reportedly because of its children's quest for political powers.

Nimba is said to be troubled, and politically unwell since the death of then godfather, Prince Y. Johnson (PYJ), a situation the expulsion of Senator Samuel G. Kogar from the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction, MDR, has further reportedly unmasked, with new political elephants said to be trying strength against each other, leaving the county dangerously troubled.

For many in Nimba, this is the first real political realignment in the county since the death of the longtime "godfather," PYJ.

Prior to his death, PYJ's word was law in Nimba over a decade, according to those who followed his political activities religiously, claiming that his endorsement made careers, his opposition ended them.

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But with his departure completely, the county now appears to be an open field, and different players are moving fast to claim it.

The people of Nimba elected one of PJY's renowned sons, Senator Kogar, on the MDR ticket in the 2024 by-election following his death.

Apparently given his closed association with the late Senator, he was widely seen as attempting to inherit PYJ's base and political structure. Since his election, there have been noticeable cracks in the county's political structure, according to those with knowledge on the situation.

Kogar is said to be have been showing signs of readiness one hand to play a godfather role and unreadiness on the other hand not to succumb to political whims and caprices, said an observer. This, he said, is evident by the frosty relationship that ensued between him and some political high-ups, including Vice President Jeremiah Koung.

The situation flared recently when the MDR took a strong stance against him after he was accused of trying to undermine the party and its alliance with the Unity Party (UP).

The problem, however, reached what analysts called "an unbreakable proportion" after the MDR expelled him, citing violations of party constitution and "divisive statements."

Party Chairman Cooper Kruah said Kogar could no longer speak for the MDR and ordered all party assets in his possession returned, a move the embattled Senator Kogar rejected, calling it a "government-backed effort" and vowing legal action.

With his expulsion which he said he would challenge, he is now seen as an independent in the Liberian Senate which is on recess.

According to political analysts, that split has now exposed the uncertainty underneath.

"In PYJ's absence, the county appears to be experiencing different political colognes, with different players attempting to play and dance on the open field," one elder in Ganta told this paper.

Since the expulsion, several currents have emerged, with his allies insisting he still commands loyalty in parts of the county, especially among youth who saw him as PYJ's direct successor.

They argue the expulsion was undemocratic and politically motivated.

In support of Kogar, Amy Johnson, daughter of late PYJ blasted the MDR leadership, saying "They did the same thing to my dad. Now they're fighting for his properties"

In a scathing attack on the MDR leadership, Ms. Johnson in a viral Facebook post last week said

"I will always say it today till the world ends, politics is a dirty game. In politics, there's no friendship or family. Anybody can fuck you up, even the last person you expect."

Ms. Johnson accused MDR officials of orchestrating her uncle's removal, stressing

"Whatever those people did to you yesterday was something they already planned and concluded on already. Just be careful before you get a heart attack like my late dad because it was his own people who sent him to where he is now. And here they all are fighting for his properties."

She claimed to recognize people in a video who she said "betrayed" her late father, and questioned why they were returning to the MDR now. "Why is everyone of you coming back to this party after my dad is gone?? Because the last time I checked, you all resigned from the party. Even my uncle, you all joined together to remove. That shows how strong Kogar is," she wrote.

The late Senator's daughter also alleged that her father was abandoned politically when he needed help. "Imagine someone you made telling you, 'I can only give you $5,000 to pay a lawyer.' If Ellen and George could buy him time, why couldn't you do the same???" she asked, referencing former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah.

She further linked her father's death to political stress: "Just be careful before you get a heart attack like my late dad because it was his own people..."

Ms. Johnson also raised the issue of the proposed war crimes court. "Now I ask What happened to the war crime court (TRC)? Ohh, I understand. PYJ is gone, so TRC is gone with him. Shame on you all. You're all a disgrace."

She warned critics that "And before coming for me, hope you got new stories about my life, not the old ones you know. Nonsense.

Senator Prince Y. Johnson who died in November 2024 founded the MDR, which is dominating Nimba politics for over a decade.

Since his death, there have been visible divisions within the party over leadership and control of its structures and assets. The dismissal of a senior Johnson family member, as referenced in the video, appears to be the latest flashpoint.

Senator Samuel Kogar, who won the Nimba seat in a by-election after PYJ's death, is now seen as the most prominent MDR figure.

As of Friday evening, the MDR leadership had not officially responded to Ms. Johnson's allegations. Several party members mentioned in the post have also not commented publicly.

In the meantime, the expulsion seems to strengthen the MDR/Unity Party alignment, as the MDR leadership has declared full support for President Boakai and the government.

According to information, they are now working to reorganize the party structure in Nimba and distance it from Kogar's influence. It is obvious that with no single "godfather" now, lawmakers, traditional leaders, and business figures in Nimba are reportedly testing their own influence, forming new alliances ahead of 2029.

Justifying Kogar's expulsion recently, MDR Chairman Kruah said the party's decision was also about loyalty to government.

"This party is in collaboration with the Unity Party. We are part of the government. You cannot be part of the government and sit and play opposition in the same government that you are a part of," he stated. For the MDR, keeping Nimba aligned with the Boakai administration is key to maintaining relevance after PYJ.

Till now, there is no direct official statement from the Nimba Council of Elders on the MDR split, but in a recent letter to President Boakai, they urged national leaders to put Liberia's interest above "individual, institution or government.

"Political analysts say Nimba, as Liberia's most populous county with the largest voting bloc, cannot afford prolonged division. "PYJ held Nimba together through personality," an analyst in Monrovia noted. "Now that personality is gone, the county will have to find new structures. This Kogar expulsion is the first test of that."

The situation remains fluid, according to analysts, considering the fact that Senator Kogar has indicated he would challenge his expulsion in court and continue his work in the county.

The MDR says it will move to fill leadership positions and consolidate its base.

With the unfolding developments, analysts are of the belief that Nimba County, once the stronghold of the late PYJ, has entered uncharted territory, as there is no single figure has emerged to fill PYJ's shoes, and the competition for his political inheritance has officially begun.

As one partisan put it, "The godfather is gone. Now everyone wants to be the father."

The recent development with senator Kogar expulsion comes weeks after the County 's political space became tense, with Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung locked in public disagreements with two of the county's most influential figures, former Mines Minister Wilmot Paye and Senator Samuel G. Kogar.

The disputes center on who now controls Nimba's political direction following the death of longtime "godfather" Senator Johnson.

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The first flashpoint came between VP Koung and then Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot Paye, who accused the Vice President of "playing dirty politics" in Nimba, alleging interference in local appointments and party matters aimed at consolidating influence ahead of 2029.

Paye reportedly threatened to take a "tougher stance" against what he described as attempts to sideline other Nimba leaders.

The exchange quickly went public and threatened to split the county's leadership at a time when unity is being called for.

But in a bid to de-escalate, Vice President Koung traveled to meet Minister Paye. According to people present, the two leaders "smoked the peace pipe" and agreed to work together in the interest of Nimba.

Both sides have since toned down public statements, and that meeting was seen as an effort to prevent an open rift that could weaken the county's bargaining power with the Boakai administration.

While the Koung-Paye issue appears resolved for now, tensions between VP Koung and Senator Kogar have intensified.

Senator Kogar, who was elected on the MDR ticket after PYJ's death, has been positioning himself as the heir to PYJ's political base. Vice President Koung, also from Nimba and the country's second-highest official, is similarly seen as trying to assume that mantle.

"Koung has state power. Kogar has the senate seat and PYJ's old structure. Both want to be the one county people run to," a political observer in Ganta said. The split has already created two camps in the county, with lawmakers, youth groups, and traditional leaders being pulled in different directions.

Nimba is Liberia's most populous county and a decisive voting bloc in presidential elections. Under PYJ, the county spoke largely with one voice. Now, with no single authority, analysts say the competition could either broaden representation or fracture the county's influence in national politics.

For now, the Koung-Paye feud has been paused after their reconciliation meeting. But the Koung-Kogar standoff shows no signs of cooling. With 2029 politics already underway and the MDR reorganizing in Nimba, the battle for PYJ's political inheritance is officially on.

Whether Nimba emerges stronger or more divided will likely depend on whether its top leaders can find common ground or continue to fight for the title of "godfather.