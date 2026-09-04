Liberia: LTA Embarrasses Boakai

MONROVIA — The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) is increasingly becoming a source of political discomfort for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration, as questions surrounding undisclosed revenue activities and the authority's accountability continue to generate public concern.

The controversy has reportedly reached the Executive Mansion, where LTA Acting Chairperson Massaquoi was summoned to provide firsthand information about activities associated with the entity, according to sources at the Executive Mansion.

The sources said President Boakai expressed concern over the continued appearance of the LTA's name in the media in connection with questions surrounding revenue activities and reportedly urged Massaquoi to be transparent about the authority's dealings.

While details of the meeting were not publicly disclosed, the reported intervention by the President suggests that concerns over the LTA have moved beyond media and civil society circles and into the highest level of government.

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The controversy centers largely on calls for greater disclosure of revenue generated by the telecommunications sector and questions about how such revenues are being accounted for.

For months, civil society organizations and members of the media have reportedly called for greater transparency from the LTA, particularly regarding revenues and financial activities under its supervision.

However, Massaquoi has reportedly maintained that he is accountable to President Boakai and enjoys the President's confidence.That position has raised further questions among observers about the nature of the relationship between the LTA leadership and the Executive Mansion, particularly as public demands for transparency continue to grow.

The LTA commissioners occupy tenured positions and, under the applicable legal framework, cannot simply be removed at will. Their removal requires established cause or legally recognized reasons.

The issue has gained additional sensitivity following the recent court acquittal of the authority's former chairman, who had previously been suspended amid allegations of corruption.

Although the former chairman was ultimately acquitted, the episode has reinforced public scrutiny of the independence, accountability, and governance of the telecommunications regulator.

Meanwhile, the continued flow of reports involving the LTA has reportedly frustrated some officials and members of the public, with concerns that the controversy could undermine confidence in the authority and, by extension, the administration responsible for ensuring transparency in public institutions.

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Sources at the Executive Mansion also expressed concern about what they described as repeated references to the LTA in media reports. However, the identity of specific journalists or media organizations allegedly involved in advancing particular narratives could not be independently established.

The controversy also comes at a politically sensitive time for President Boakai, whose administration has repeatedly emphasized transparency, accountability, and responsible management of public resources.

For critics of the Boakai administration, the question is therefore no longer simply whether the LTA has complied with its financial and regulatory obligations. It is whether an institution operating under a government that has promised greater accountability can continue to face unresolved questions about revenue without providing sufficient public answers.

The growing calls for disclosure place the administration in a difficult position. Failure to address the questions could fuel perceptions of selective transparency, while a comprehensive disclosure could help dispel suspicions and restore public confidence.

For President Boakai, the LTA controversy represents a test of whether his administration's commitment to transparency will apply equally to powerful public officials and independent statutory institutions.

Until the questions surrounding the authority's revenues and activities are fully addressed, the continuing controversy risks becoming an unnecessary political liability for an administration that has made accountability a central part of its public message.