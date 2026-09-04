Liberia: Citizens in High Gear

Othello Sarweh Nimely — Liberians have expressed upbeat about the return to the country of former President George Weah after several months of being away on different international engagements.

Weah who departed the country prior to the official kickup of the recent world cup in the United States was seem at most of the matches, and was also seen in attendance of the CDC-USA convention, where he was a guest of honor.

While away, he had the opportunity of serving as keynote speaker at the Nigeria National Bar Association gathering in Port Harcourt where he called for respect for democratic institutions

As he returns today, Wednesday, many Liberian citizens, including petty traders and street vendors, have expressed excitement over the expected return of former President George Manneh Weah to the country on Wednesday, September 2.

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Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, several citizens said they are making plans to travel to the Roberts International Airport to welcome the former Liberian leader.

On Mechlin Street in central Monrovia, street vendors said they are eager to join thousands of supporters expected to gather at the airport.

Amos Kollie, a street vendor, said his support for the former president is based on the personal impact Weah had on his life.

According to Kollie, former President Weah paid his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees while he was in high school.

"It was the former president who helped pay my WASSCE fees when I was in high school. I cannot forget that," Kollie said, explaining why he intends to be among those welcoming Weah.

Massa Kromah, a female street seller, on spoon TV said she is also looking forward to the former president's return. She expressed hope that Weah would use the occasion to outline a strong political plan ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Other citizens who spoke to journalists also commended the former president for what they described as his contributions and impact on Liberia during his six-year administration.

Following the Congress for Democratic Change's announcement that Weah would return to Liberia on September 2, the party had deployed vehicles with Power Amplifier Systems to spread the message across Monrovia and surrounding communities.

Several videos circulating on social media, especially from Buchanan and Montserrado show CDC supporters expressing excitement and preparing to welcome their political leader.

At the Red-Light commercial hub, another video showed a group of supporters celebrating and anticipating Weah's arrival.

Weah's return comes at a time when former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is expected to appear before the court for an initial hearing in connection with allegations relating to a drug case.

The CDC had earlier announced plans to mobilize a large number of supporters to the airport to welcome its political leader.

However, state security personnel are expected to be deployed to manage the movement of people and maintain order during the former president's arrival.

As anticipation continues to grow, all eyes will be on the Roberts International Airport and the streets of Monrovia to see the scale and outcome of former President Weah's return to Liberia.

At the same time, security details at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) are on alert ahead of the scheduled arrival of former President George M. Weah, as airport authorities have already announced special security arrangements.

The arrangements announced have already created public anxiety, with many wondering whether such undertakings whenever the former President returns to the country.

The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), through its Aviation Security Department (ASD), has announced special security measures ahead of Weah's scheduled arrival at Roberts International Airport (RIA) on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The Airport Authority has advised passengers traveling through RIA on the day to arrive earlier than their scheduled departure times to avoid possible delays resulting from the security arrangements.

Well-wishers intending to welcome the former President have also been instructed to gather at the RIA Public School, while only persons designated by the former President's Organizing Committee will be allowed to proceed beyond the designated gathering point.

The LAA further announced that Joint Security will regulate vehicle and pedestrian movement around the airport and urged members of the public to comply with instructions from security officers.

Although the Airport Authority said normal airport operations will continue, the measures have raised questions among some observers about the level of security restrictions surrounding the movements and public appearances of a former head of state.

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The issue is particularly notable given Weah's current role as a peace ambassador and his continued public presence in Liberia.

The question being raised is not whether security should be provided for a former President, but rather why his arrival and movements so often require extensive security arrangements that can affect ordinary travelers and members of the public.

As a former President, Weah remains a high-profile public figure, and authorities have a responsibility to ensure his safety. At the same time, the public may reasonably expect security measures to be proportionate, clearly explained, and implemented in a manner that does not unnecessarily disrupt normal airport operations.

The latest announcement therefore presents an opportunity for authorities to clarify the nature of the security concerns prompting the special arrangements and whether similar measures are standard for former heads of state and other high-profile national figures.

For now, the LAA has assured travelers that normal airport operations will continue and appealed to the public for understanding and cooperation as preparations are made for Weah's arrival.