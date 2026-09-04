Liberia: Jewel to Appear in Court

MONROVIA — If all goes well health-wise coupled with other legal formalities, former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor will appear in court this morning for her preliminary examination a day after she through her legal team asked the Monrovia City Court to postpone the assignment to allow her to receive medical attention and consult a physician familiar with her medical history.

A September 1, 2026 communication to the court detailed the essence of the request, that Stipendiary Magistrate Cllr. L. Ben Barco continues the matter to today Wednesday, September 2, at a time convenient to the court.

The request was filed at approximately 7:54 a.m. on September 1, according to a handwritten notation on the communication.

Taylor's lawyers said their client is presently unwell but remains willing to participate in all stages of the preliminary examination.

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According to the legal team, Taylor had a medical consultation scheduled for September 1 and had requested permission from the Ministry of Justice to be examined by a physician familiar with her medical history.

Her lawyers argued that allowing a one-day postponement would give the former Vice President the opportunity to receive the necessary medical attention before returning to court.

The communication was signed by Cllr. Laveli Supuwood, Cllr. Kabineh Ja'neh, and Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar, who are representing Taylor.

Taylor is currently detained at the Monrovia Central Prison in connection with an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation.

The Monrovia City Court previously granted her request for a preliminary examination but denied her application for compassionate medical detention.

The preliminary examination had earlier been moved to September 2 following a continuance requested by the prosecution, which cited the participation of senior state lawyers in the closing activities of the Supreme Court's March Term.

Taylor faces allegations including importation and unlicensed exportation of controlled drugs, illicit trafficking, criminal conspiracy, facilitation, solicitation, money laundering, and aiding the consummation of crime.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Taylor remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Her legal team has denied the allegations and said it intends to vigorously defend her against the charges.

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Taylor's latest request for a delay comes amid continued concerns over her health while in detention. Her lawyers maintain that she needs to be examined by a physician familiar with her medical history before proceeding with the preliminary examination.

The court's decision on the latest request for a one-day continuance was not stated in the communication.