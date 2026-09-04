Liberia: Varpilah Raises Alarm Over Women's Health

MONROVIA — Grand Cape Mount County Senator Dabah M. Varpilah has warned that women and girls across Liberia continue to face serious health and social challenges, including maternal mortality, teenage pregnancy, early marriage, gender-based violence and harmful traditional practices.

Varpilah said the challenges remain particularly acute in underserved rural and urban communities, where many women and girls continue to face conditions that threaten their health, restrict opportunities and undermine their future.

The Grand Cape Mount County senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Social Welfare, called for increased government financing and stronger collaboration with development partners to address the problems.

She spoke Thursday at the opening of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) mid-year country programme implementation review in Monrovia.

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Varpilah described maternal mortality as a continuing national burden despite progress in reducing maternal deaths, stressing that greater efforts are needed to ensure that women do not continue dying from pregnancy and childbirth-related complications.

She said the consequences of maternal mortality, teenage pregnancy, early marriage and gender-based violence extend beyond statistics contained in monitoring and evaluation reports.

According to her, these challenges translate into lost educational and economic opportunities, stalled community development and diminished prospects for future generations.

Varpilah therefore called for sustained investment in reproductive and maternal healthcare and stronger measures to protect women and girls from violence and harmful practices.

She described the UNFPA mid-year review as an important opportunity to assess progress, identify shortcomings and strengthen accountability in the implementation of programmes supported by the UN agency.

The two-day review, being held September 3-4 at the Boulevard Palace in Sinkor, brings together representatives of government ministries and agencies, development partners, the diplomatic community, civil society organizations and technical experts.

Varpilah commended UNFPA for its support to Liberia, particularly in population data, health-system strengthening, family planning and efforts to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

She said UNFPA's support for family planning services has helped expand access to reproductive health services and provided women and girls with greater opportunities to make decisions concerning their reproductive health.

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Varpilah also cited the Spotlight Initiative, saying UNFPA's technical and financial assistance under the programme has strengthened efforts to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

However, she cautioned that progress made under various programmes should not overshadow the persistent challenges facing women and girls across the country.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Social Welfare, Varpilah reaffirmed the 55th Legislature's commitment to strengthening Liberia's health sector through legislation and increased domestic resource mobilization.

She pledged continued legislative support for laws and budgetary allocations intended to protect women, girls and marginalized populations and improve access to essential healthcare services.

Varpilah also called for stronger coordination among government institutions, UNFPA and civil society organizations to ensure that available resources reach communities where they are most needed.

She urged participants to use the review not merely as an administrative exercise but as an opportunity to assess whether programs are producing meaningful improvements in Liberians' lives.

The mid-year review assesses progress by UNFPA and its implementing partners against their 2026 targets, while identifying achievements, challenges, best practices, and lessons learned.

Participants are also expected to recommend adjustments to ensure planned programs are implemented on schedule and to strengthen collaboration between UNFPA and its partners.