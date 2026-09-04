Liberia: Weah Revels in Rousing Welcome

PAYNESVILLE — Former President George M. Weah says he was not surprised by the huge turnout that greeted his return to Liberia, declaring that the reception demonstrated the strong bond he continues to share with his supporters and other Liberians.

Weah returned to the country on Wednesday, September 2, following months of international engagements and was greeted by large numbers of supporters at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and along parts of the route to Monrovia.

Speaking to journalists at his Rehab residence in Paynesville following his arrival, the former president expressed appreciation to those who turned out to welcome him.

"I am not surprised at the love for me in this country," Weah said. "You know how much the Liberian people love me, and I love them back."

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The political leader of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) also dismissed earlier speculation that he could face arrest upon returning to Liberia, describing such reports as unfounded.

Weah said he had no reason to fear returning to the country because Liberia remains his home and he considers himself a law-abiding citizen.

"I know that I will come back to Liberia. This is my home, and I will be safe," he said. "How could you stop a George M. Weah, citizen of this country, from coming back to his country? It is not possible. I am a decent citizen, former president. You say I cannot come to my country -- who am I running from?"

He said supporters did not turn out at the airport because they expected to resist his arrest, but because they wanted to welcome him home.

Weah thanked the CDC and its supporters for organizing the reception, saying the turnout demonstrated the strength of the opposition.

Opposition Roundtable Set for Sunday

Turning to the proposed opposition roundtable dialogue, Weah said the gathering is intended to bring opposition political leaders together to develop a common position on national issues.

The former president said the opposition has an obligation to speak collectively on issues affecting Liberians and argued that the country is moving in the wrong direction under the Boakai administration.

"The opposition roundtable dialogue is to ensure that democracy works in this country," Weah said. "Our concern was to put democracy in a better position, and we did. But what is happening now shows drastic decline. Therefore, the opposition must come together now to speak for the Liberian people."

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He again praised CDC supporters and other Liberians who welcomed him at RIA, describing the turnout as a demonstration of the opposition's political strength.

The roundtable is expected to bring together opposition political actors to discuss governance, democracy, the economy, security and other national issues.

Takes Aim at UP Government

Weah also used the interview to launch a broad criticism of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Unity Party-led government, accusing the administration of failing to adequately address the welfare and livelihood of Liberians.

"Those people don't care about people, and that is why we brought a revolution that will bring new leaders and new ideas -- ideas of development, of giving young people the opportunity to become leaders," Weah said.

He contrasted his CDC administration with the current government and accused the Unity Party of contributing to what he described as growing disorder in the country.

"Remember, it is the same Unity Party. The only difference is one head is gone and the second appeared," he said.

Weah maintained that the CDC represents a different political approach centered on developing new leadership and creating opportunities for young Liberians.

"We brought a true revolution of the people. We have empathy in governance," the former president concluded.