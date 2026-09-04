Liberia: Maryland Commissioner Challenges CRC Over Electricity

PLEEBO — Maryland County District #1 Commissioner Jerome Neufville has challenged the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) to extend electricity to communities surrounding its concession, questioning why residents remain without reliable power while the company generates electricity for its operations.

Neufville said communities that have hosted CRC's operations and provided land and labor for decades should benefit from basic services associated with the company's presence.

He made the remarks during the September 2 groundbreaking ceremony for an electricity project in Gedetarbo, Pleebo-Sodoken District.

According to Neufville, the continued lack of electricity in communities surrounding the concession raises concerns about CRC's corporate social responsibility and its relationship with residents of the affected areas.

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He called on the company's management to consider extending electricity to nearby towns and villages, arguing that concession-host communities should receive tangible benefits from companies operating in their areas.

Neufville also called on the Government of Liberia, particularly the National Bureau of Concessions and the Maryland County Legislative Caucus, to ensure that concession companies operating in the county fulfill their obligations to host communities.

CRC did not immediately respond to the commissioner's concerns.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together Maryland County Senator James P. Biney, local government officials, representatives of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), traditional leaders, women, youths and other residents.

Gedetarbo Residents Welcome Project

Meanwhile, residents of Gedetarbo have welcomed the electricity project, describing it as a major development for a community that has remained without reliable electricity for decades.

Chiefs, elders, women and youths attending the ceremony praised Senator Biney for advocating for the extension of electricity to the community.

Residents said they have long relied on alternative and limited sources of lighting and expressed hope that access to electricity would improve businesses, security, livelihoods and the learning environment for schoolchildren.

They also pledged to cooperate with authorities and the LEC to support implementation of the project.

Residents recalled that Biney had previously provided solar panels to the community as an initial intervention to address its electricity challenges.

For his part, Biney reaffirmed his commitment to expanding access to basic social services across Maryland County, saying electrification remains a major development priority.

He said expanding electricity across the county is long overdue and requires sustained government investment.

Biney explained that some delays associated with the Gedetarbo project were caused by logistical challenges but assured residents that the initiative would proceed, with the LEC expected to carry out the necessary technical work.

The senator also disclosed plans for another ceremony in Gedetarbo within the next three to four weeks as work on the electrification initiative progresses.

He declined to disclose the total cost of the project, saying the appropriate government institution should provide the official figure upon completion.

Biney Pushes Government-Owned Projects

Biney also used the occasion to argue for major development projects to be placed under government institutions rather than being closely tied to individual politicians.

According to the senator, projects initiated and personally supported by elected officials can face sustainability challenges when those politicians leave office or their relationship with beneficiary communities changes.

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He cited what he described as the "Barrack project," which he said residents had requested to be paused, as an example of the challenges that can confront development initiatives associated with individual politicians.

Biney argued that government-funded and institutionally managed projects have a greater chance of continuing through political transitions because their implementation does not depend on the tenure or personal involvement of a particular lawmaker.

He urged journalists and other stakeholders to help educate the public about the distinction between government-backed development projects and initiatives undertaken personally by politicians.

The senator also encouraged the media to examine previously implemented projects associated with individual lawmakers to determine their current condition and long-term sustainability.