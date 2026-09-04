Liberia: 'A Win-Win for Everyone'

The government and its key partners' effort to widen access to credit is entering a potentially important new phase as the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the Banking Institute of Liberia (BIL) intensify professional training around the country's newly enhanced collateral registry.

At the center of the initiative is a relatively simple but potentially transformative proposition--a borrower should not have to own a house or parcel of land before being considered capable of securing a loan.

The specialized training on Movable Asset Financing and Credit Infrastructure, held on Wednesday, September 2, brought together about 35 loan officers, credit officers and portfolio managers from commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions. Its immediate objective is to ensure that those responsible for lending understand how the enhanced registry works and how it can be incorporated into responsible credit decisions.

The broader objective is considerably larger--strengthening Liberia's credit infrastructure, reducing lending risks and opening financing opportunities to businesses and individuals who have traditionally struggled to meet conventional collateral requirements.

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Fonsia Mohameh Donzo, Senior Advisor to the CBL Executive Governor on Regulatory and Supervisory Affairs, described the system as a mechanism that will bring greater transparency to lending.

"This system is going to provide greater transparency," Donzo said, emphasizing that registration of pledged collateral is mandatory for financial institutions.

The collateral registry is not entirely new in the country. The first system emerged from financial-sector reforms developed around the 2010 Commercial Code and was operationalized with support from the International Finance Corporation.

The World Bank says Liberia started a collateral registry in 2014, enabling farmers and entrepreneurs to use movable assets to obtain financing. Within less than a year of its launch, about US$227 million in loans had been registered against movable assets.

The IFC's secured-transactions project for Liberia, approved in 2013, specifically focused on developing a centralized electronic collateral registry and building local capacity in secured lending.

The reform addressed a structural problem common in developing financial systems--small businesses often possess productive assets but lack the land and buildings traditionally demanded by lenders.

The enhanced system now seeks to move that reform further by incorporating both movable and immovable property and improving its digital connectivity.

Vehicles, computers, phones, inventories, receivables and other movable assets can be registered alongside land, buildings and other fixed assets.

This matters because collateral is not merely a formality in lending. It is part of the mechanism through which banks manage risk.

If a bank cannot establish whether an asset already secures another loan, the institution faces greater uncertainty. Greater uncertainty generally makes lenders more cautious.

One of the most important functions of the new system is therefore preventing the same asset from being pledged repeatedly.

Under the registry, a financial institution can search to determine whether another lender already holds a security interest in an asset offered as collateral.

The system's own public information describes the registry as an electronic database designed to provide transparency about security interests and establish priority among secured parties.

This could significantly improve the quality of lending decisions.

But there is an important distinction--the registry does not make a bad borrower a good borrower.

Donzo stressed that banks must still evaluate repayment capacity, cash flow, credibility and overall creditworthiness.

That is crucial.

A sophisticated collateral registry can reduce information asymmetry and fraud, but it cannot eliminate credit risk. If banks begin lending simply because an asset is registered, the reform could produce more secured lending without necessarily producing healthier lending.

Its real value lies in giving lenders better information with which to make better decisions.

Why SMEs Could Be Among the Biggest Winners

This is where the reform could have its greatest economic impact.

Assistant Professor Richard S. Panto, Director General of BIL, said the expanded framework could allow borrowers to use assets such as laptops, inventories and accounts receivable to support loan applications.

"You don't necessarily need a land or a house," Panto said.

For Liberia's small and medium-sized enterprises, that could represent a major shift.

A small retailer may have inventory but no titled property. A contractor may have equipment and receivables. A technology entrepreneur may possess computers and other business assets but no real estate.

Traditionally, many such businesses could remain effectively "unbankable" despite operating viable enterprises.

The new framework does not guarantee them loans. What it does is potentially expand the menu of assets that can support a credit relationship.

Panto sees the employment implications as well.

"When they make money, they will improve their business. And through that process, they will hire more people," he said.

That is the economic logic behind the reform: better collateral infrastructure → greater lender confidence → potentially more credit → business expansion → investment and employment.

The training initiative also highlights the evolution of BIL itself.

The CBL's 2019 Annual Report says the Banking Institute was formally established in March 2014 by the CBL and Liberia Bankers Association after a four-year pilot project. Its purpose was to strengthen professional and administrative competencies within Liberia's banking institutions. It began full-scale operations in 2018.

Its first training cycle ended in 2019 with 132 participants receiving certificates in 12 short-term courses.

By 2023, CBL reported that BIL had trained more than 400 staff of the CBL and LBA member institutions between 2019 and 2023, while also beginning efforts to extend training beyond Monrovia.

The Institute's programs have since expanded beyond basic banking courses into professional certification, rural banking, financial literacy, risk management and other specialized areas.

In 2024, BIL trained 86 participants in entry-level banking courses, while its wider program included professional certification preparation, a banking-sector roundtable and development of a rural banking curriculum.

The CBL's 2025 Annual Report further shows the Institute moving from 15-hour non-examinable courses toward 30-hour examinable Certificate of Achievement courses, with a pathway toward a four-month Professional Banking Diploma. One hundred candidates completed 12 competency-based courses in areas ranging from credit analysis and internal audit to treasury management and corporate risk management.

This progression suggests that BIL is increasingly becoming more than a training center. It is evolving into part of Liberia's financial-sector professional infrastructure.

That history explains why the current collateral-registry training is important.

A new financial technology system can be installed relatively quickly. Building the human capacity to use it properly is much harder.

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Loan officers must understand registration procedures, priority rules, searches, verification and the implications of existing security interests. They must also know how registry information fits into conventional credit analysis.

If those skills are absent, the system risks becoming another underused government platform.

If they are institutionalized across the banking sector, the registry could gradually change lending culture.

Another potentially important feature is that the registry is not intended exclusively for banks.

Donzo said members of the public will be able to conduct searches before purchasing assets such as used vehicles or property.

That could introduce a new layer of protection into private transactions.

The registry's published fee structure also provides for free non-certified searches, while certified search reports and registration services attract specified fees.

The planned integration with national identification, land and traffic databases could eventually strengthen verification further.

But technology alone will not guarantee success.

Liberia will need sustained public education, reliable land records, accurate identification, effective enforcement and strong institutional coordination.

Donzo called the system "a win-win for everyone." That assessment is plausible--but conditional.

The benefit, for the bank, is better collateral information and potentially lower lending uncertainty. For borrowers, the benefit is a wider range of assets that can support financing. For depositors, stronger lending controls can help protect the funds that banks ultimately lend.

For the economy, the biggest prize is broader access to productive capital.