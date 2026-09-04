Liberia: Betty Lamin-Blamo's Rule of Law Test

Cllr. Betty Musulyn Lamin-Blamo could hardly be returning to Liberia's Ministry of Justice at a more consequential moment.

Two major drug-trafficking investigations have placed the country's law-enforcement and justice institutions under extraordinary scrutiny. Powerful and politically connected figures have been drawn into the national conversation, and one investigation could potentially result in the prosecution of a former Vice President of Liberia.

For Lamin-Blamo, whose nomination as Minister of Justice and Attorney General awaits Senate confirmation, the assignment therefore begins with considerably more than taking control of a government ministry.

She could soon inherit one of the most politically sensitive prosecutorial environments Liberia has confronted in years.

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And that asks the central question surrounding her appointment less about whether she understands the law than about how she will apply it when evidence, politics, public expectations and powerful interests potentially collide.

Fortunately for Lamin-Blamo, she is no stranger to the institution she has been nominated to lead.

She previously served as Solicitor General and Deputy Minister of Justice from March 2013 to January 2018, representing the Government before the Supreme Court and the ECOWAS Court of Justice while supervising civil litigation and criminal prosecutions throughout Liberia.

She supervised county, territorial and district attorneys and developed quarterly capacity-building programs aimed at improving prosecutorial performance.

That experience suddenly carries particular significance.

If confirmed, Lamin-Blamo will assume responsibility for a Justice Ministry confronting intense public expectations surrounding the ongoing drug investigations. Yet the Attorney General's responsibility is not simply to produce prosecutions. It is to ensure that prosecutions are supported by evidence, conducted according to law and capable of surviving judicial scrutiny.

That obligation cuts both ways.

Where investigators establish sufficient evidence against an individual, political status should offer no protection. But where the evidence does not meet the legal threshold required for prosecution, public outrage or political pressure should not substitute for a prosecutable case.

For Lamin-Blamo, that balance could become an early test of her leadership.

The Justice Ministry is, after all, both the Government's principal legal representative and one of the institutions responsible for ensuring that government itself operates within the law. The Attorney General must defend legitimate government actions while sometimes advising government officials that a desired action cannot legally be taken.

Few Cabinet positions sit so consistently at the intersection of law and politics.

Lamin-Blamo has operated in that territory before.

During her previous tenure at Justice, she represented Liberia before the ECOWAS Court in cases including Hans Capehart Williams and Mardea Paykue Williams v. Republic of Liberia; Finance Investment & Development Corporation v. Republic of Liberia; Malachai York v. Republic of Liberia; and Dr. George S. Boley v. Republic of Liberia.

Her career, however, extends well beyond government litigation.

Since April 2019, Lamin-Blamo has served as Founder and Senior Consulting Counsel of LEX Group Liberia LLC, conducting legal due diligence, advising clients on transaction structures, negotiating concession agreements and representing clients before the Supreme Court and administrative agencies.

Among the most significant transactions identified in her professional record is the Ivanhoe Liberia Rail Concession and Access Agreement, which she helped negotiate and conclude while serving as Liberian counsel for the private party in collaboration with Ivanhoe's foreign counsel.

Her professional record also cites participation in concession negotiations involving the Government and companies including Western Cluster.

That experience gives Liberia's prospective Attorney General an unusual vantage point.

She has seen government from inside and outside. She has defended the Republic, supervised its prosecutors and advised its officials. She has also sat across the table from government representing private commercial interests and helping investors navigate Liberia's legal and regulatory environment.

That breadth could be an asset as the Boakai administration handles concessions, public assets, investment agreements and other transactions with potentially enormous consequences for Liberia.

It will also invite scrutiny.

As with any lawyer moving from private practice into high public office, questions of former clients and potential conflicts will require careful management. The credibility of the Justice Ministry will depend not only on whether conflicts are avoided, but whether the public can clearly see that they are being avoided.

Lamin-Blamo's professional journey began long before the high-stakes transactions that now feature prominently on her résumé.

She worked as a Legal Assistant at the Liberian Bank for Development & Investment before joining Sherman & Sherman, Inc., where she progressed through several legal positions and represented clients before courts and administrative agencies.

From February 2012 to March 2013, she served as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Lands, Mines & Energy, overseeing personnel, finance and procurement while reviewing licenses and mining concession agreements for legal compliance.

Her academic career has similarly kept her connected to the development of Liberia's legal profession. At the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, she taught Legal Research and Writing and Corporation Law.

She earned her law degree, cum laude, from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law in 2003 and a Master of Laws from Indiana University School of Law in Bloomington in 2008. She later completed the African Justice and Business Program at Widener University.

She has also served on an ad hoc committee established by the Supreme Court to review and revise the Revised Rules of All Courts, the Code of Moral and Professional Ethics for Lawyers and the Judicial Canons.

Taken together, it is a résumé that makes experience perhaps the least controversial question surrounding her nomination.

The more difficult questions begin after confirmation.

Lamin-Blamo would be taking over a Justice Ministry at a moment when every major decision arising from the drug investigations could be subjected to competing political interpretations.

Prosecute a prominent political figure and questions may arise about political motivation. Decline to prosecute and questions may arise about political protection. Move rapidly and the Ministry could be accused of sacrificing due process. Move cautiously and it could be accused of deliberately frustrating an investigation.

There may be no politically comfortable path through such circumstances.

There is, however, a legal one.

The task of the Attorney General will be to ensure that investigators and prosecutors follow the evidence wherever it legitimately leads, while protecting the constitutional and due-process rights of everyone involved.

That principle becomes even more important where a former Vice President or other high-profile personalities could potentially face prosecution. The greater the political stature of a person under investigation, the greater the temptation for both supporters and opponents to interpret ordinary legal decisions politically.

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The Justice Ministry cannot completely prevent that.

What it can do is make its own conduct difficult to reasonably question.

That means prosecutorial decisions grounded in evidence, meticulous adherence to procedure, respect for constitutional protections and a willingness to make difficult decisions even when those decisions disappoint powerful people--or an impatient public.

Lamin-Blamo's experience suggests that she understands the machinery through which those decisions must travel.

She has supervised prosecutors. She has litigated before Liberia's highest court. She has defended the Republic before a regional court. She has worked in public administration, private practice, commercial negotiations and legal education.

Now those separate strands of her career converge in one office.

The immediate challenge will not be learning how the Justice Ministry works. Lamin-Blamo already knows the institution from the inside.

Her challenge will be establishing what kind of Justice Ministry it will become under her leadership.

For an administration facing enormous pressure to demonstrate that the rule of law applies regardless of wealth, status, political affiliation or proximity to power, the ongoing drug investigations could provide an unusually early and unforgiving test.

And for Betty Lamin-Blamo, that test may ultimately determine far more than the success of individual prosecutions.

It could determine whether Liberians come to see their Justice Ministry as an institution capable of pursuing the powerful without persecuting them, protecting individual rights without providing impunity, and serving a government without becoming an instrument of its politics.

Betty Lamin-Blamo knows the law.

The considerably harder assignment awaiting her is to demonstrate that, when Liberia's politics are at their loudest, the law can still have the final word.