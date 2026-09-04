Liberia: AML Records Flawless Rating

Yekepa — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) High School has recorded a flawless 100% pass rate in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), marking another significant academic milestone for the school during the 2025-2026 academic year.

According to official results released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Liberia, all 41 candidates presented by the ArcelorMittal Liberia School System successfully passed the examination.

The achievement represents more than a strong set of examination results. It reinforces confidence in the quality of education available within AML's operational communities and demonstrates the impact that sustained investment in people, institutions, and learning can have on students and their families.

AML's Head of Social Services, Charlesetta Harris Peters, described the results as the product of collective commitment from students, educators, parents, administrators, and company management.

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"This outstanding performance demonstrates AML's continued commitment to providing quality education for the dependents of its employees and children from surrounding communities," Peters said. "We are extremely proud of our students and grateful to the teachers, administrators, parents, and management whose collective efforts contributed to this success."

She noted that earning a perfect pass rate required discipline and determination from the students, supported by careful preparation, consistent classroom instruction, effective school leadership, and encouragement from parents and guardians.

The 2026 results also build on the school's performance during the 2024-2025 academic year, when its graduating class achieved a 100% WASSCE pass rate. Repeating the accomplishment for a second consecutive year establishes a pattern of academic consistency and suggests that the results are rooted in sustained institutional support rather than a one-time success.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's support for education forms part of its broader investment in human resources, training, and development. The company recognizes that infrastructure alone cannot produce strong academic outcomes; schools must also have capable teachers, effective administrators, appropriate learning resources, and systems that encourage continuous improvement.

Through its school system, AML continues to prioritize the development of the people responsible for delivering quality education. Its approach includes strengthening the capacity of teachers and administrators, supporting professional development, promoting effective instructional practices, and fostering a learning environment in which both educators and students can perform at their best.

Investment in training helps teachers improve lesson delivery, classroom management, student assessment, and preparation for national and regional examinations. Administrative development also strengthens school planning, performance monitoring, accountability, and the coordination of academic programs.

This focus on human resources reflects AML's view that education is a long-term investment in Liberia's future workforce. By supporting the development of teachers today, the company helps create better learning opportunities for successive generations of students.

The school's latest WASSCE results offer a clear indication of what can be achieved when investment in facilities is matched by sustained attention to people, training, and institutional capacity.

Peters emphasized that the successful results give the 41 graduates an important foundation for the next stage of their lives. With their secondary-school qualifications secured, the students are better positioned to pursue university education, technical and vocational training, entrepreneurship, or other career-development opportunities.

Their success also increases their potential to contribute meaningfully to Liberia's workforce and wider economic development.

For Nimba County, the achievement strengthens local trust in the county's educational institutions and provides encouragement to younger students preparing to follow the same path. The graduates now serve as examples of what is possible through hard work, strong teaching, parental involvement, and sustained institutional investment.

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AML said the accomplishment also underscores the value of collaboration. While students ultimately sat the examinations, their success was supported by a network of teachers, school administrators, families, and company personnel who worked throughout the academic year to maintain high standards.

The company congratulated the graduating class for its outstanding performance and reaffirmed its commitment to building human capacity through education, employee development, professional training, and opportunities for continuous learning.

By combining quality education with strategic investment in human resources and skills development, ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to help prepare young Liberians to participate in the country's social and economic advancement.

The consecutive 100% pass rates achieved by AML High School now stand as both a celebration of academic excellence and evidence of the lasting results that can emerge when students and educators receive consistent support.