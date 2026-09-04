Liberia: Witness Protection Agency Seeks Strong Law to Protect Witnesses, Victims and Whistleblowers

MONROVIA — The Witness Protection Agency (WPA) is stepping up efforts to engage lawmakers and development partners as Liberia pushes to reform laws aimed at protecting witnesses, whistleblowers and victims.

Working alongside the Ministry of Justice, the Agency on September 3 held a one-day legislative engagement with relevant committees of the National Legislature alongside civil society groups and international partners to examine proposed changes to the Witness Protection Act of 2021 and the Whistleblower Protection Act of 2021.

At the engagement, WPA Director Cllr. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby outlined that the proposed reforms are intended to create a more effective protection system for individuals who provide vital information or testimony during criminal investigations and other sensitive cases.

Grigsby outlined that meaningful progress began in late 2025 after a recruitment process was completed and the Agency's Director and Deputy Director were appointed. Since then, the institution has begun recruiting technical and administrative personnel, putting internal systems in place and developing programs to protect witnesses and other vulnerable individuals. Despite these developments, Grigsby said major challenges remain.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

One of the key concerns, he noted, is that most of the Agency's services are currently concentrated in Monrovia, leaving many people in rural communities with limited access to protection.

He said some citizens outside the capital may possess valuable information that could help criminal investigations and accountability efforts but may be unable or unwilling to come forward because adequate protection is not readily available.

The proposed amendments seek to broaden the Agency's mandate to clearly include whistleblowers while strengthening existing protection measures for witnesses and victims.

The reforms also propose stronger penalties for individuals who retaliate against protected persons or unlawfully reveal their identities.

Other measures under consideration include relocation assistance, identity protection, psychosocial support, stronger digital and cybersecurity systems, incentives for credible whistleblowers and the creation of a special trust fund focused on supporting victims.

The reform process follows a Cabinet directive issued by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. on March 25, 2026. The directive called for changes to the Whistleblower Protection Act to encourage citizens to report wrongdoing, help fight smuggling and improve accountability and transparency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Richard Nagbe Koon said the proposed amendments are directly connected to the Legislature's constitutional responsibility to pass laws that protect citizens and strengthen national institutions.

Koon noted that corruption, economic crimes and other forms of organized wrongdoing are often uncovered by people who witness illegal activities, identify suspicious transactions or possess information that authorities need to pursue justice.

According to Koon, the proposed reforms could significantly strengthen Liberia's fight against corruption and support ongoing transitional justice efforts, especially as the country moves toward establishing institutions such as an Anti-Corruption Court and a War and Economic Crimes Court.

Koon assured participants that the House of Representatives would give the proposed amendments timely and careful consideration.

He also stressed the importance of continued participation by civil society organizations and the media, noting that public engagement and constructive criticism would remain important throughout the reform process.

Recommendations from the engagement are expected to be compiled into a stakeholder consultation report that will guide the next phase of the reform process.

The initiative is part of Liberia's broader efforts to strengthen accountability, fight corruption and bring the country's laws in line with international commitments relating to anti-corruption, organized crime, human rights and the protection of victims and witnesses.