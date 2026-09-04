Liberia: Rwandan Forensic Expert Summoned in Bon Jallah Rape Case

MONROVIA — A Rwandan forensic expert has been summoned by Criminal Court "E" to testify about DNA evidence in the ongoing rape trial involving former National Security Agency staffer Peter Bon Jallah.

Presiding Judge Alphonsus Wesseh, in an order issued on September 2, summoned Bavugirije Pascal of the Rwanda Forensic Institute to appear before the court on September 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Pascal is expected to explain the forensic examination conducted in connection with the case and submit DNA and other forensic reports, findings, records, photographs, and exhibits related to the investigation.

The summons followed a request by prosecutors from the Ministry of Justice's Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Unit, who asked the court to have the forensic expert testify regarding the scientific evidence presented in the case.

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So far, prosecutors have called nine witnesses, including the alleged victim, a police officer, the victim's mother, and a nurse.

The latest development comes after Judge Wesseh previously expressed concern over delays in bringing the alleged victim to court to testify.

Jallah and several others were arrested in January 2026 and later indicted during the February Term of Court on charges including gang rape, statutory rape, and kidnapping.

According to police charge sheets, Jallah was arrested on January 7, 2026, following a complaint filed by the teenager's family.

Police allege that Jallah sexually abused the 16-year-old victim, identified by her initials A.H.B.A., on several occasions between November 2025 and January 2026 at locations in Airfield, Sinkor, and near Camp Johnson Road in Monrovia.

Investigators further allege that on January 1, 2026, the teenager was lured with a promise of football boots before the alleged gang rape occurred.

Jallah has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial is continuing before Criminal Court "E" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.