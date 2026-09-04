Ghana: Titans Record First Win in Rugby League Men's 13s Championship

Titans Rugby League Club produced a stunning performance over the weekend, by beating Skolars 18-6 to secure a historic first league victory in the Rugby League 13s Championship at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium.

On the ninth minute, George Ayettey finished off a swift team move to cross for a try, doubling their advantage nine minutes later with Bernard Akoto powering over the line for a four-point try to extend the lead to 8-0 at the break.

Titans picked up after the break with Umar Farouk breaking through the Skolars defense line to score another four-point try.

Skolars finally managed a response in the 28th minute with a six points penalty try scored by Abdoulaye Bah, however Papa Sakyi stretched the lead again with a fourth try of the day to wrap up the historic feat.

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In the other games, Nungua Tigers roared back from a 6-0 halftime scoreline to beat Panthers 22-10.

The final game between Bulls and Dragons ended in a forfeiture on the part of Dragons due to Injuries midway through the first half.

Under championship regulations, the match was called off and a resultant 30-0 scoreline was officially awarded to Bulls.

The results leaves Bulls on top of the table with 21 points, Dragons sit second with 18 points, Accra Panthers stay third with 15 points while Nungua Tigers comes in with 12 points with Titans and Skolars follow with 3 points respectively.

Action returns on September 20 with Nungua Tigers facing Skolars, Accra Panthers playing Bulls with Titans coming up against Dragons.