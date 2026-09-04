Ghana: Carlos Queiroz Reappointed to Lead Black Stars

4 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Portuguese trainer, Carlos Queiroz, has received the nod to continue as the Head Coach of the Black Stars ahead of impending AFCON qualifiers.

A statement issued yesterday in Accra said that, "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Carlos Queiroz for his appointment as Head Coach of the Black Stars for the next phase of the team's programme."

The GFA's decision was born out of Queiroz's extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars.

Queiroz's previous mandate included leading Ghana at the last FIFA World Cup.

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"Further details on the new mandate and the Black Stars' upcoming programme will be announced in due course, as the GFA and Coach Queiroz turn their focus to building a successful new phase for Ghana on the international stage," the statement added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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