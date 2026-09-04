Nigeria Denies Backing Failed Niger Coup

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said the ministry's attention had been drawn to "false and mischievous claims" suggesting that the failed coup had the support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and, by implication, the endorsement of Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has denied claims that it backed the recent failed coup attempt in neighbouring Niger, describing the allegations as false, baseless and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, in a statement on Thursday, said the ministry's attention had been drawn to "false and mischievous claims" suggesting that the failed coup had the support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and, by implication, the endorsement of Nigeria.

The minister stressed that Nigeria remains committed to constitutional order and democratic governance across West Africa and would never support any unconstitutional change of government.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Nigeria is a peace-loving nation, a defender of constitutional order, and a pillar of democracy and stability not only in West Africa but also in the Sahel and the continent of Africa," he said.

"Nigeria will never support illegality or unconstitutional change of government anywhere, no matter who is involved or which country is concerned," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that mutinous soldiers abandoned their frontline positions between 28 and 29 August, and attempted to seize power from Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the Niger junta. The putschists besieged the Air Base 101 and Diori Hamani International Airport, and attempted to infiltrate the fortified perimeter of the presidential palace.

The coup attempt was jointly foiled by Russian-backed Africa Corps and elite presidential forces who reportedly killed and arrested some of the young soldiers.

In the wake of the unrest, the Nigerian government issued a statement on 29 August, expressing deep concerns about the incident and calling for constitutional order and the rule of law.

The minister referenced the 29 August statement, saying it reflects its stance on the matter.

He reiterated that Nigeria views any unconstitutional change of government with deep concern and, as a close neighbour with longstanding historical and cultural ties to Niger, desires only peace, security, democracy and development for the country, the wider sub-region and the Sahel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies Niger By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Enikanolaiye also maintained that resolving political disagreements through force runs contrary to Nigeria's longstanding foreign policy objectives.

He described as "unfair, mischievous and entirely false" suggestions that Nigeria, despite being a committed member of ECOWAS, endorses or condones military coups.

The minister urged Nigerians at home and abroad to disregard videos and narratives circulating online that seek to portray Nigeria as supporting the attempted coup, warning that such content was intended to sow discord.

He reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance as well as the African Union's policy of zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government.

Mr Enikanolaiye added that Nigeria would continue working with ECOWAS, the African Union and the international community to defend democracy, uphold the rule of law, and promote peace and stability across the region.