Nigeria: Landlord Arraigned Over Alleged Destruction of Tenant's Property in Ondo

Promise Adagba — An 18-year-old landlord, Similoluwa Akande, has been arraigned before an Akungba-Akoko Magistrate's Court in Ondo State for allegedly setting fire to a tenant's belongings valued at N898,000.

Akande was docked on a four-count charge bordering on felony following the incident, which reportedly occurred on August 19, 2026, at Okusa in Akungba-Akoko.

According to the police prosecutor, Olasunkanmi Boboye, the defendant allegedly set ablaze property belonging to his tenant, Aseluwa Ezekiel.

The items destroyed included a bed, bed frame, clothes, carpet, gas cylinder, travelling box, shoes, curtains, rods and cash.

The prosecutor told the court that the burnt items were valued at N898,000, while some official documents were also reportedly destroyed in the fire.

Boboye said the alleged offences contravened Section 249(D) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

He was not represented by legal counsel and informed the court that he had health challenges.

Presiding Magistrate Kolapo Kolawole granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and adjourned the matter until September 9, 2026, for hearing.