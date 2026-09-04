Nigeria: Bandits Release Niger Electoral Commissioner 11 Months After Abduction

Mr Wawa recounted a traumatic experience, saying he spent more than 300 days in captivity without taking a bath.

A commissioner with the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), Mohammed Wawa, has regained freedom about 11 months after bandits abducted him.

Mr Wawa, who hails from Borgu Local Government Area, was reportedly released in the Funtua axis, around the boundary between Katsina and Zamfara states.

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A family source said he was released on Wednesday night after the payment of additional ransom to the kidnappers.

Speaking after his release, Mr Wawa recounted what he described as a traumatic experience, saying he spent more than 300 days in captivity without taking a bath.

He said his captors provided him with only one meal a day, consisting mainly of corn flour and Miyan Kuka, a traditional northern soup.

"The source of drinking water was the same as that of cows. We stayed in the midst of cattle, drinking the same water.

"Throughout my stay in captivity for over 300 days, I did not take a bath. So, when they handed me over to my family yesterday, the first thing I did was to take a one-hour bath. The experience was traumatising," the family source quoted him as saying.

The commissioner was abducted in September 2025 along the New Bussa-Ibbi road while returning from his hometown ahead of the conduct of local government elections.

According to the family, a ransom of ₦40 million was initially paid for his release, but the kidnappers kept him until Wednesday, when an additional sum was reportedly paid.

A family member said Mr Wawa's physical condition showed the hardship he endured during his captivity and called for comprehensive medical attention.

"Merely looking at the barrister, you will know that he has gone through a lot. He needs a comprehensive medical check-up," the source said.

The family expressed appreciation to individuals and groups who supported them throughout the ordeal and prayed for those still being held by kidnappers to regain their freedom.

Kidnapping by armed groups has remained a major security challenge in parts of Niger State, particularly along remote highways and communities bordering other states.

The New Bussa-Ibbi corridor, which links Niger State with neighbouring areas, has previously been affected by insecurity, with travellers and residents facing the risk of abduction.

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Mr Wawa's prolonged captivity highlights the difficulties faced by families of kidnapping victims and the persistent security concerns along some major roads in the state.

His release comes after nearly a year in captivity and amid continued calls for stronger security measures to protect residents and travellers.