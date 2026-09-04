West Africa: Liberia Moves to Tap Carbon Market

- As Boakai Receives National Policy

- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Wednesday received Liberia's National Carbon Policy, setting the stage for the country's structured participation in global carbon markets, carbon trading and climate finance.

The policy establishes a national framework to guide Liberia's participation in the carbon economy and defines the roles and responsibilities of government institutions involved in carbon-market activities and climate financing.

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It was developed following consultations involving forest-dependent communities, civil society organizations, government institutions, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and members of the Legislature.

The government says the framework is intended to ensure that Liberia's participation in carbon markets is guided by national interests, transparency and broad stakeholder involvement, particularly as the country seeks to derive economic benefits from its vast forest resources.

Receiving the document, President Boakai commended stakeholders and technical experts involved in developing the policy, describing the process as an important step toward ensuring that Liberia benefits from its natural resources.

He said Liberia's forests play an important role in absorbing carbon and combating climate change and should generate meaningful benefits for the country, particularly communities that depend on and help protect them.

Boakai stressed the need for Liberia to ensure that its natural resources produce tangible economic and social benefits for its citizens.

The President said establishing a national carbon policy provides a more structured pathway for Liberia to attract climate financing, participate in carbon-market transactions and support forest conservation and climate-related development initiatives.

He also called for greater reliance on Liberian expertise, saying the country has qualified professionals capable of contributing to solutions to complex national and international challenges when given the opportunity.

Boakai cautioned against allowing prolonged discussions to delay implementation, saying the policy can be reviewed and amended as circumstances require.

"There are amendments we will make, but we have to have something done for now, and that's what we have to do," the President said.

He particularly commended the EPA and technical team involved in drafting the policy, describing their work as evidence of Liberia's growing capacity to address complex environmental and development issues.

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Boakai said national leaders must be prepared to make decisions they believe are in Liberia's best interest, even when those decisions may not satisfy every stakeholder.

Liberia is home to a significant portion of the remaining Upper Guinean rainforest, making its forests important to biodiversity conservation and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The National Carbon Policy is expected to provide the framework for future carbon-market activities, including how Liberia engages investors and development partners and how potential benefits from carbon transactions are managed.

The government says the policy will also strengthen coordination among state institutions and provide a basis for ensuring that communities and the country benefit from Liberia's participation in the emerging carbon economy.