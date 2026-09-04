Liberia: Mo Ali Takes Aim At Weah

- Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Managing Director Mo Ali has taken a swipe at former President George M. Weah ahead of his expected return to Liberia, questioning narratives being advanced by some of the former president's supporters.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Ali criticized what he suggested were attempts by Weah's supporters to associate political developments surrounding the former president with divine intervention, while questioning Weah's leadership record.

"So George Weah's God only shows up to strike disaster on Liberia? Only when Liberians suffer? Forget the bus, what about the people bleeding, crying, dying?" Ali stated.

"Why should anyone vote for a man whose God seems to bring nothing but pain to this country? Who in their right mind chooses a leader whose God works against the good of the nation he claims he wants to lead?" he added.

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Ali later indicated that his comments were directed at claims being made by supporters of the former president.

"Well, this is what his supporters are saying," the LWSC Managing Director stated.

His comments come as Weah prepares to return to Liberia, with supporters mobilizing to welcome the former president.

Weah, who served as Liberia's president from 2018 to 2024, remains a major figure in the country's opposition politics following his defeat by President Joseph N. Boakai in the 2023 presidential runoff election.

Ali's remarks add to the political exchanges surrounding Weah's return as supporters of the former president prepare for his arrival.

The LWSC Managing Director is a former Secretary General of the former ruling Unity Party and has remained an outspoken political figure since the party returned to power following the 2023 elections.