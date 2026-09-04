Liberia: MOJ Cunters Taylor On Pregnant Inmates

6 -- The Ministry of Justice has disputed claims that detained former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor secured the release of two pregnant women from the Monrovia Central Prison, saying their freedom resulted from prosecutorial and judicial actions initiated before her reported intervention.

On August 30, Howard-Taylor's office announced that she had provided financial and humanitarian assistance toward securing the release of Kebbeh Pewee and Annie Kollie, whom she reportedly met while detained at the prison, commonly known as South Beach.

Pewee was facing an aggravated assault charge, while Kollie was charged with manslaughter. Both women were pregnant while in detention.

A statement from Howard-Taylor's office said the former vice president was moved by their circumstances and intervened as an act of compassion toward women enduring detention while pregnant.

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Photographs released following their discharge showed the women with Sandra Howard, Howard-Taylor's eldest sister. Copies of court-issued release orders were also visible in the photographs.

However, the Justice Ministry said in a statement dated September 2 that the women were released after prosecutors filed nolle prosequi applications and Criminal Court "A" for Montserrado County subsequently issued release orders.

A nolle prosequi is a formal decision by prosecutors to discontinue criminal proceedings against a defendant.

"The Ministry is aware of public reports attributing the release of the two women to the intervention of former Vice President Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, who is currently detained at the Monrovia Central Prison," the statement said.

"While the Ministry does not seek to diminish any humanitarian concern that may have been expressed regarding the condition of the women, its review establishes that their legal release was effected through the prosecutorial and judicial processes described above."

According to the ministry, the process began on August 11, when the Bureau of Probation and Parole Services wrote the Office of the Montserrado County Attorney requesting consideration for possible relief for three pregnant inmates: Christiana Roberts, Pewee and Kollie.

The ministry said discussions subsequently took place among the relevant officials concerning the cases and the appropriate legal procedures to pursue.

Following the prosecution's applications, Assigned Circuit Judge D. Onesimus Banwon of Criminal Court "A" issued separate orders on August 28 directing that Pewee and Kollie be released from further detention. The Bureau of Corrections subsequently implemented the court orders.

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The ministry said the releases formed part of continuing efforts by justice-sector institutions to address prolonged pretrial detention and overcrowding at the Monrovia Central Prison, particularly in cases involving detainees whose circumstances warrant consideration under existing legal and administrative procedures.