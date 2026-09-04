Sudan: FAO Selects Sudanese Farmer Among First 100 Women Champions in Agrifood Systems and Rural Development

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has selected Sudanese farmer Basma Suleiman Morsal Khalil, from Sennar State, among the first 100 women champions in agrifood systems and rural development, in recognition of her contributions to rural communities and agricultural development.

Basma was selected following a competitive global nomination process that received more than 600 nominations from over 131 countries, highlighting the scale of international competition and the significance of the achievement by a Sudanese woman in this field.

In announcing the recognition, FAO praised Basma's role in supporting the transformation of agrifood systems, improving livelihoods in rural areas, empowering communities, protecting natural resources, and creating opportunities for future generations.

FAO also described her experience as an inspiring example of how agriculture, entrepreneurship and community service can contribute to rural development.

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The General Directorate of Agricultural Extension and Technology Transfer at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation nominated a number of Sudanese women farmers for the international initiative, including Basma Suleiman Morsal Khalil, who was selected among the 100 women honored globally.

Basma holds several positions in agricultural producer organizations in Sennar State, including Chairperson of the Aden Grassroots Association, Treasurer of the Extension of Kassab Specialized Association, and Treasurer of the Kassab Specialized Association. Her roles reflect women's growing presence in producer organizations and their participation in agricultural and community work at the local level.

FAO is scheduled to honor Basma at a special awards ceremony as part of the World Food Forum, to be held at its headquarters in Rome, Italy, from October 12 to 16, 2026, as part of activities marking the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026.

The General Directorate of Agricultural Extension and Technology Transfer at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation extended its sincere congratulations to Basma Suleiman Morsal Khalil on the international recognition. It also congratulated agricultural and livestock professional organizations in Sennar State, describing the achievement as recognition of the role and contributions of Sudanese women to agriculture and rural development.

The Directorate affirmed that the recognition represents a proud addition to Sudan's presence in international forums and highlights the importance of supporting and empowering male and female farmers and strengthening their participation in agricultural and rural development.