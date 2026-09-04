Sudan: Al-Eisir Discusses Sudan Developments and Prospects for Cooperation With Egyptian Council for Foreign Relations

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir visited the Egyptian Council for Foreign Relations, where he met with Ambassador Ezzat Saad, Director of the Council, Ambassador Salah Halima, a member of the Board of Directors, as well as Council members Asmaa Al-Husseini and Nabil Najm Al-Din.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to Sudan, foremost among them developments in the country, the challenges facing the state and Sudanese society amid the war, and the political, humanitarian and media repercussions of the crisis.

The meeting underscored the importance of Egypt's role in supporting Sudan and preserving its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need to intensify efforts to create conditions conducive to restoring stability and peace in Sudan.

The two sides also discussed the importance of media and culture in addressing the repercussions of the conflict and their role in promoting social cohesion, combating hate speech and disinformation, preserving Sudan's national identity, and strengthening communication between intellectual and media circles in the two countries.

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Participants stressed the importance of continued dialogue and coordination among Egyptian and Sudanese institutions, think tanks and media organizations to help develop a common vision for addressing the challenges facing Sudan and the region and strengthen ties between the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples.

The Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism expressed his appreciation for the role played by the Egyptian Council for Foreign Relations in following regional and international issues and for its contribution to enriching discussions on the future of Sudan-Egypt relations and issues of mutual interest.

For his part, Ambassador Ezzat Saad stressed the importance of continuing dialogue with the Sudanese side, highlighting the depth of the historic and strategic relations between Egypt and Sudan.

Ambassador Salah Halima, for his part, stressed the need to utilize various channels of political, intellectual and media communication to support the Sudanese people and efforts to achieve peace and stability.

The minister's visit to the Egyptian Council for Foreign Relations comes as part of efforts to engage with Egyptian institutions and open broader avenues for dialogue on Sudan's future and Sudan-Egypt relations at this critical stage.