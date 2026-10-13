Sudan: Egypt Exacerbating Sudan's Civil War With Recent Massacre of Over 200 Civilians

Addis Ababa — Egypt has reportedly massacred at least 200 Sudanese miners and wounded many others in targeting mining sites in Sudan's North Al-Wadi area.

Many observers say the recent civilian attacks are part of Egypt's direct and indirect involvement in Sudan's ongoing conflict, aimed at maximizing its own interests.

In a recent interview with ENA, Abdulshakur Abdulsamad, Senior Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies and Regional Integration Initiative, underscored that Egypt seeks to prolong the war in Sudan to continue benefiting from the country's water resources.

The ongoing conflict allows Egypt to benefit from larger-than-usual quantities of water that Sudan has been unable to utilize, the senior researcher noted.

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In this regard, Egypt reportedly carried out airstrikes on artisanal mining sites in the Shamal al-Wadi area of Sudan's northeastern Red Sea region on Saturday, October 10, as miners were preparing to begin work, according to Sudan Tribune.

In response, the Civil Democratic Alliance of the Forces of the Revolution, known as Somoud, confirmed and condemned the airstrikes, which it said were carried out by the Egyptian military inside Sudanese territory.

"Targeting civilians and endangering their lives is unacceptable and cannot be justified on any security grounds. We hold the leadership of the authorities appointed by the Sudanese Armed Forces responsible for what occurs in these areas under their control," Somoud said.

The alliance added that: "We demand that they refrain from remaining silent, as they did following previous airstrikes, and publicly state a clear position on what happened--particularly given their repeated invocation of sovereignty as a pretext for prolonging the war that is devastating the people of Sudan."

Somoud also called for an urgent, independent investigation into the airstrikes, measures to protect miners, emergency medical care and assistance for those affected, and guarantees against the recurrence of such attacks.