Liberia: Illegal Miners On Notice

The Government of Liberia has launched a nationwide enforcement campaign against illicit mining, with the newly activated Protect Our Resources Taskforce (PORT) warning illegal operators that the era of unchecked extraction of the country's mineral wealth is over.

PORT Chairman Colonel Abraham S. Kromah said the taskforce has received a zero-tolerance mandate under Executive Order No. 167, issued by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, to dismantle unauthorized mining operations, seize equipment used in illegal extraction and pursue criminal prosecution of violators.

Kromah made the disclosure Wednesday during PORT's first public engagement with the media since its establishment, describing illegal mining as a growing threat to Liberia's economy, environment and national security.

"The era of illicit mining in our country has come to an end," Kromah declared.

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According to him, illegal mining has evolved from largely small-scale artisanal activity into increasingly organized and mechanized operations involving heavy equipment, foreign operators and mineral smuggling networks.

He said illicit operators exploit enforcement weaknesses to extract gold and other minerals while depriving the government of taxes and royalties and causing significant environmental damage.

Kromah cited an estimated US$1.6 billion annually in mineral resources allegedly leaving Liberia through illicit channels, saying the taskforce would provide the source of the figure. He argued that such losses deprive the government of resources that could finance education, healthcare, infrastructure and other national priorities.

Kromah described large-scale illegal extraction as "economic sabotage," arguing that those involved are effectively taking resources belonging to the Liberian people.

He also vowed that enforcement would not discriminate based on nationality, political affiliation, social status or family connections.

"If my grandpa, who was a farmer chief, would be doing this kind of thing, I would go after him," he said, adding that even relatives would not be exempt from enforcement.

The taskforce chairman specifically warned against the use of excavators and other heavy machinery under the guise of artisanal mining.

He alleged that some operators holding Class C mining licenses have abused the classification by deploying equipment inconsistent with the scale of operations permitted under their licenses.

"Everybody bringing excavators is Class C," Kromah said, describing the situation as an abuse of the licensing system.

Under the enforcement strategy, PORT said excavators, dredges, processing equipment, mineral stocks and other assets used in illegal mining could be confiscated.

"If you're out there violating at this level, we will seize your asset," Kromah warned.

PORT will work with the Ministry of Justice on arrests, search warrants, prosecutions and forfeiture proceedings. The Liberia National Police will handle arrests and public-order functions, while the Armed Forces of Liberia will provide security support during high-risk operations.

The Liberia Immigration Service will focus on foreign operators and immigration compliance, while the Environmental Protection Agency will conduct environmental assessments and chemical testing.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy emphasized that PORT is not replacing its statutory responsibility to regulate the mining sector.

Adolphus M.G.D. Gleekia, Deputy Inspector General of Mines and the ministry's representative on PORT, said the taskforce was created because existing enforcement mechanisms have struggled to address the scale and complexity of illegal mining.

"The inspectorate division is the police of the ministry," Gleekia said, explaining that inspectors can confiscate equipment but lack arresting powers and judicial authority.

He said PORT's multi-agency structure would allow security, legal, immigration and environmental institutions to work alongside mining inspectors.

Gleekia also stressed that possessing a mining license does not authorize operators to mine anywhere or use any method they choose. Operators must comply with approved mining methods, geographical coordinates and environmental requirements, while mining in protected areas, public facilities and other prohibited locations remains illegal.

The EPA has warned that illicit mining is causing serious damage to Liberia's freshwater ecosystems.

R. Baiyezenah W. Brown, an EPA inspector and PORT representative, said illegal mining is destroying and contaminating waterways in several parts of the country.

"Freshwater ecosystems are being destroyed as a result of illicit mining activities taking place in this country," Brown said.

During a nationwide monitoring exercise in May, Brown said EPA officials visited mining areas in Lofa, Bong and Nimba counties.

At Masau in Zorzor District, Lofa County, he said officials observed residents assisting foreign miners operating dredges that allegedly polluted waterways. Some community members, he added, helped miners evade environmental inspectors.

"Our own people are protecting foreigners against their own interests," Brown said, warning that continued pollution could leave future generations with degraded forests, polluted rivers and depleted mineral resources.

Despite its aggressive mandate, Kromah acknowledged that PORT faces financial and logistical constraints.

He disclosed that the taskforce initially submitted a US$1.4 million annual budget to finance vehicles, drones, motorcycles and other operational needs. The request was later reduced to approximately US$800,000, which the taskforce is still seeking to secure.

Because PORT was established after the regular budget process had been completed, it currently has no dedicated budget line.

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Kromah said the Ministry of Finance has provided some support to operationalize the taskforce, while additional assistance is being sought.

"We are struggling. We will do it to the best of our ability because the President has committed himself to ensuring that our resources are protected," he said.

PORT plans to rely heavily on community intelligence, satellite imagery, drones, geospatial mapping and license verification to identify illegal mining hotspots and unauthorized use of heavy machinery.

Kromah said foreign operators will also face heightened scrutiny, with immigration authorities expected to verify work permits and monitor border corridors used in mineral trafficking.

He declined to immediately name specific countries or operators allegedly involved, saying he would first consult legal advisers to ensure any public identification is supported by evidence and due process.

"We will name them. Trust me," he said.

Kromah said PORT's ultimate objective is to demonstrate that Executive Order No. 167 is not merely a policy announcement but an enforcement instrument.

"This is zero tolerance," he declared.

The effectiveness of the campaign, however, will depend on whether the government can sustain enforcement across Liberia's remote mining communities and overcome the financial, logistical and institutional challenges facing the taskforce.

"We will save our country. We will protect our country," Kromah said.