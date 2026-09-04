Liberia: Weah Calls Ex-VP Howard-Taylor's Charges 'Bogus'

Former President George Manneh Weah has broken his silence on the case involving his former vice president, Jewel Howard-Taylor, accusing the government of "tampering with justice" and warning that Liberians must stand together to protect democracy and the rule of law.

Weah made the comments Wednesday evening at his Rehab residence in Monrovia shortly after returning to Liberia, where thousands of supporters gathered earlier in the day to welcome him home.

Responding to questions about the charges against Howard-Taylor, Weah said the situation was unacceptable and expressed concern over what he described as growing interference with the country's justice system.

"I think the rule of law is being tampered with," Weah said. "I believe that what is going on with the former VP, the government, they're all bogus and it's unacceptable."

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The former president said Liberia cannot afford actions that undermine justice, particularly given the country's history of civil wars and political instability.

"Tampering with justice is wrong," he said, calling on Liberians to protect democratic institutions and ensure that the justice system operates fairly.

Weah also appeared to question developments within the prosecution of the case, suggesting that concerns had emerged even from within the justice system.

"You continue to hear what's going on even in their own system," he said, adding that such developments raise questions about the credibility of the proceedings.

The former president did not provide specific evidence to support his allegations but insisted that the government must ensure fairness and impartiality in handling the case.

Weah's remarks represent his strongest public intervention so far on the legal troubles facing Howard-Taylor, who served as vice president during his administration from 2018 to 2024.

He said Liberia must reject what he called "selective justice" and instead uphold the law equally for everyone.

"Unselected justice, like we don't need that," Weah said. "We need to be honest with the law."

Drawing on an analogy involving Lady Justice, Weah said justice must remain blind to personal relationships and political considerations.

"If you see our little justice, she's got a scar. She doesn't see her son or sister or brother. All she sees is justice," he said.

Weah said Liberia's painful history should serve as a warning against political actions that could deepen divisions in the country.

"This is a country that's been through wars and chaos," he said. "We need to stop it. We need to believe in peace."

The former president also used his return to Liberia to renew his call for opposition political leaders to come together for a roundtable discussion aimed at finding a way forward for the country.

Weah said opposition parties are stakeholders in Liberia's democracy and have a responsibility to listen to one another and develop common approaches to the challenges facing the nation.

"We're all stakeholders. It's the voice of the people, the opposition," he said. "We need to listen to each other and find a way to move forward."

He said the proposed meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for opposition leaders to sit together, discuss national issues and explore ways of strengthening Liberia's democratic system.

"Our country is in shock," Weah said. "We have to make sure that we find a way that democracy can be built."

The former president also addressed the massive turnout that greeted his return, saying he was not surprised by the number of supporters who came to welcome him.

"I know how much Liberians love me," Weah said, expressing appreciation to supporters who gathered at the airport and along his route.

He rejected any suggestion that he should be prevented from returning to Liberia, emphasizing that the country remains his home.

"How can you stop or judge where citizens of this country are coming back to their home country?" he asked. "It's not possible."

Weah said his return was motivated by his desire to reconnect with Liberians after spending time outside the country. He said he attended worship services, held meetings and visited a school before returning to his residence.

He thanked supporters and members of his political movement for demonstrating what he described as the continued strength of the opposition.

Looking ahead, Weah urged his supporters to remain committed to what he described as the political "revolution" that brought him to power in 2017.

He said his movement was built around changing Liberia's political leadership, promoting new ideas and creating opportunities for young Liberians.

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According to Weah, his political movement remains different from established political parties because it emerged from what he described as a popular demand for change.

"We brought a true revolution, revolution of the people," he said. "We are the party of the people."

Meanwhile, Weah said he intends to make an official visit to the Monrovia Central Prison, also known as South Beach, to empathize with Howard-Taylor.

The planned visit would mark a more direct personal intervention by the former president in the controversy surrounding his former vice president, as political debate continues over the charges and the manner in which the case is being handled.

Weah's return, his criticism of the government's handling of the case and his renewed push for opposition unity are likely to intensify political discussions in Liberia, particularly as opposition leaders weigh his invitation for a roundtable.

For Weah, however, the central message is that Liberia's political disagreements must not be allowed to undermine the rule of law, peace and democratic governance.