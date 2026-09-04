Liberia: Cari Unveils New Technologies to Boost Liberia's Food Production

The Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) has launched a major agricultural research seminar in Suakoko, Bong County, bringing together scientists and researchers to showcase technologies and findings aimed at helping Liberian farmers improve productivity and build a more sustainable and food-secure agricultural sector.

The four-day seminar, which began Tuesday and ends Friday, provides a platform for CARI researchers to present research works and discuss technologies developed to address challenges confronting farmers across Liberia.

The event comes as Liberia seeks to increase domestic food production, reduce dependence on imported food and build a more productive and resilient agricultural sector.

CARI Director General Dr. Arthur Bob Karnuah said the seminar is important because farmers are the ultimate beneficiaries of agricultural research and technological innovation.

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He stressed that research should not remain confined to laboratories and research stations but must produce practical solutions that farmers can apply in their fields.

Dr. Karnuah said CARI must fully execute its national mandate and ensure that its research contributes to the government's ARREST Agenda, under which agriculture is expected to improve food production, create economic opportunities and strengthen livelihoods.

For Liberia, agricultural sustainability is significant. Despite the country's agricultural potential, many farmers continue to rely on traditional methods and have limited access to modern technologies, improved production techniques and scientific information.

Through applied and adaptive research, scientists can identify technologies and farming practices capable of improving yields while helping farmers respond to changing environmental and economic conditions.

Sustainable agriculture is not simply about producing more food. It also involves protecting resources upon which future production depends, including maintaining soil health, using water responsibly and promoting farming practices that can remain productive over time.

The technologies presented during the seminar could have implications beyond immediate increases in farm output. If successfully transferred to farming communities, they could contribute to stronger food systems and help farmers become more resilient to production challenges.

One major challenge facing agricultural research institutions is ensuring that successful technologies move beyond research stations and into farming communities.

Scientific discoveries can only contribute meaningfully to food security if farmers can access, understand and apply them. This requires effective extension services, farmer training, field demonstrations and stronger partnerships between researchers and farming communities.

Liberian farmers operate in different environments and face varying production challenges. Technologies developed through research must therefore be tested and adapted to local conditions before they can be widely promoted.

CARI's applied and adaptive research mandate is intended to support that process by generating practical agricultural solutions and adapting technologies to Liberia's farming environment.

Agricultural productivity is closely linked to national food security and economic development. Liberia continues to depend significantly on imported food despite having land and natural conditions suitable for increased agricultural production.

Expanding domestic production could improve food availability, strengthen rural livelihoods and reduce pressure associated with food imports. However, increasing production sustainably requires more than expanding farmland.

Farmers need access to technologies, improved farming practices and innovations that can increase productivity without undermining natural resources required for future generations.

Dr. Karnuah said CARI's mandate must be fully implemented to support the government's ARREST Agenda and broader national development objectives.

Beyond its national responsibilities, Dr. Karnuah has expressed an ambition to position CARI among recognized agricultural research institutions within the West African sub-region.

He said his administration remains committed to putting CARI "on the map" among reputable agricultural research institutions.

Achieving that ambition will require more than producing research papers. Regional recognition will depend on the quality and practical impact of CARI's work, including its ability to address agricultural problems, develop useful technologies and create measurable benefits for farmers.

The seminar forms part of that broader institutional vision.

Despite the potential of agricultural research, barriers could prevent farmers from adopting new technologies. Cost, limited access to inputs, inadequate extension services, lack of financing and poor infrastructure can make it difficult for promising innovations to reach farmers.

The success of CARI's research will therefore depend partly on what happens after the seminar. Government agencies, researchers, development partners and agricultural stakeholders will need to work together to ensure useful technologies move from research environments into farming communities.

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Farmers must also be involved in testing and evaluating technologies to ensure innovations respond to real conditions and challenges. That relationship can make research more practical and improve successful adoption.

The CARI seminar is taking place at a critical moment for Liberia's agricultural sector. The country is seeking to increase food production, improve rural livelihoods and build a stronger domestic agricultural economy.

Achieving those objectives will require investment not only in farmers but also in the scientific institutions supporting them.

The ultimate measure of success will not be the presentations delivered in Suakoko, but whether the technologies and research findings eventually reach farms across Liberia.

If farmers can use those innovations to increase production, improve their livelihoods and protect resources necessary for future farming, CARI's research could become an important pillar of Liberia's food security agenda.

The research findings presented could help strengthen food production and make farming more resilient across Liberia's rural communities.