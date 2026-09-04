Liberia: Sen. Twahyen Breaks Silence On U.S.$10k Nimba Legislative Package

Nimba County Senator Nyan D. Twahyen Jr. has broken his silence over the controversial US$10,000 legislative engagement package reportedly allocated to each member of the Nimba Legislative Caucus, denying that he received a share of the latest disbursement while calling for greater transparency in the county's financial affairs.

Speaking on a local radio talk show in Ganta on Monday, August 31, 2026, Senator Twahyen said he had been informed about the allocation but did not receive the US$10,000 reportedly provided to members of the Nimba Legislature this time.

"I do not oppose any lawmaker for taking the money, because other counties like Bong and Bassa budgeted for legislative engagement," Twahyen said.

The senator, however, acknowledged that he had received US$10,000 on a previous occasion and said the money was used to conduct project inspections in the county.

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He did not provide details about why he declined or did not receive the latest allocation, but strongly defended the legality of the legislative engagement funding, arguing that it was contained in a budget approved by the County Council.

The controversy surrounding the reported US$10,000 payments has generated public concern in Nimba, with critics questioning whether the disbursement was properly authorized and whether county development funds are being managed in line with established procedures.

Against that backdrop, Twahyen is calling on Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono to make the county's budget public, arguing that transparency would help prevent speculation, accusations and public disagreements over the use of county resources.

Twahyen recalled Liberia's Open Budget Initiative, launched by the government in 2009 to promote public access to information on government revenues and expenditures.

"I told Supt. Gono to publicize the budget so everybody can form part of it. With this, people will know what was projected as budget and how it was used," he said.

The senator's call comes amid criticism that Nimba County has not consistently made its budget available to the public under the transparency requirements associated with Liberia's decentralization and local governance framework.

Concerns have also been raised over the composition and functioning of the Nimba County Council, which is expected to provide oversight and participate in decisions concerning county development resources.

According to critics, the council has not maintained the full nine-member composition envisioned under the Local Government Act. Two civil society representatives reportedly resigned, while a representative of chiefs and elders was allegedly sidelined following political disagreements with the superintendent.

The reduced composition has fueled concerns among some citizens that the council lacks sufficient independence and capacity to scrutinize county financial decisions.

Critics argue that the situation has contributed to greater control by the superintendent over decisions concerning the county's resources.

Another concern raised by residents is the lack of visible project information on county-funded development projects.

Nimba County has reportedly failed to consistently erect project billboards identifying contractors, project costs, implementation periods and other details that would enable citizens to monitor projects financed with public resources.

Twahyen believes publishing the county budget would provide citizens with a clearer understanding of how county funds are generated, allocated and spent.

The debate over county spending is not new in Nimba.

In 2010, the county reportedly spent about US$800,000 in connection with Liberia's Independence Day celebration hosted in Nimba. At the time, critics questioned whether County Development Funds were used for an event they viewed as serving national rather than county-specific priorities.

The historical controversy has resurfaced amid the current debate over the use of Nimba's development resources.

During the recent radio discussion, one caller compared the previous controversy to current concerns, alleging that county funds were again being used to support projects or priorities outside the immediate development needs of Nimba.

"The same Edith used our money to satisfy the government in 2010; it is the same thing that happened under Kou Gono by using the county money on national projects," the caller alleged.

The claim was made by the caller and was not independently substantiated during the discussion.

Public criticism has intensified following Twahyen's radio appearance, with callers questioning the management of the County Development Fund and demanding greater accountability from the county administration.

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Some callers have also raised concerns about the superintendent's reported extended absence from the county. Gono is reportedly in the United States and has been away for more than a month, with her absence described as being related to medical reasons.

Some callers questioned why she would seek medical attention abroad rather than in Liberia, while others raised concerns about the costs associated with official travel.

Those claims also remain allegations and would require verification from the superintendent or the county administration.

For Senator Twahyen, however, the central issue is not merely the controversial US$10,000 legislative engagement allocation but the broader question of transparency in the management of Nimba's public resources.

He is urging the county administration to publish its budget so citizens can determine what funds were available, what projects were approved, how much was allocated to each activity and how the money was ultimately spent.

The senator's call could place renewed pressure on the Nimba County Administration to open its financial records to public scrutiny, particularly as citizens increasingly demand greater participation and accountability in decisions involving County Development Funds.