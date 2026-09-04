MONROVIA -- The decision by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to replace Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, and Solicitor General Cllr. Augustine C. Fayiah has immediately raised a larger question than the appointments themselves:

Why now?

On Wednesday, September 2, President Boakai replaced Tweh with Cllr. Betty M. Lamin-Blamo and named Cllr. Abrahim Boimah Sillah Sr. as Solicitor General. Tweh and Fayiah are being reassigned to other government positions. The Executive Mansion did not publicly provide a specific reason for the changes, describing them as part of broader efforts to strengthen key government institutions.

But timing matters.

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The changes come after months of extraordinary pressure on Liberia's justice and security institutions following a series of unprecedented cocaine seizures, internal investigations, public controversy, congressional-style scrutiny from the Liberian Senate, and the prosecution of prominent individuals allegedly connected to a transnational narcotics network.

The government has seized approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport and later nearly four tonnes of cocaine, valued at about US$317 million, in a separate operation. President Boakai subsequently dismissed, suspended or ordered investigations into numerous government and security officials connected to the cases.

The Justice Ministry has been at the center of that storm.

The Justice Ministry at the Center of the Drug Investigation

As Attorney General, Tweh became one of the principal public faces of the government's response to Liberia's escalating narcotics crisis.

Following the June cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport, President Boakai directed the Justice Ministry to coordinate a comprehensive investigation involving the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Liberia National Police, National Security Agency, airport security, customs and other institutions.

The investigation subsequently expanded.

President Boakai dismissed several senior officials, including RIA's Deputy Director for Operations, the Liberia National Police Commissioner for Criminal Investigation, Intelligence and INTERPOL, and a senior National Security Agency official. Other officials were dismissed or referred for prosecution.

That was already a major institutional shake-up.

Then came the political dimension.

In August, former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor was charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and other offenses as part of the government's investigation into an alleged transnational narcotics network. The charges have been denied, and the case remains subject to judicial proceedings.

Suddenly, Liberia's drug investigation was no longer simply an airport-security story. It had moved into the highest levels of the country's political establishment.

Then Came Questions About the Justice Minister

The controversy became even more uncomfortable when questions emerged concerning a vehicle used by Attorney General Tweh.

Tweh voluntarily appeared before a Senate committee amid questions surrounding a vehicle he received from Liberia's Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman. Critics alleged that the vehicle could be connected to money associated with suspected drug traffickers.

The Justice Ministry rejected that characterization, maintaining that the vehicle was part of an official government arrangement and disputing allegations that it was connected to narcotics proceeds.

That distinction is critical.

An allegation is not evidence, and an association is not proof of criminal conduct.

Tweh himself had repeatedly warned Liberians against trial by media, arguing that criminal cases must be built on facts, admissible evidence and the law rather than rumors or political accusations.

Therefore, it would be premature--and potentially dangerous--to conclude that Tweh's reassignment means he committed wrongdoing.

But politics is also about perception.

And perception matters enormously when the person responsible for prosecuting a massive narcotics case becomes the subject of public questions surrounding that same investigation.

Why Replace Both the Minister and Solicitor General?

The replacement of both the Attorney General and Solicitor General is particularly significant.

The Solicitor General leads the government's prosecution function and works closely with the Attorney General. Removing the two senior officials simultaneously therefore represents more than an ordinary personnel change.

It creates an entirely new leadership team at the Justice Ministry at precisely the moment when some of Liberia's most consequential criminal cases are entering the courts.

That raises several legitimate questions.

Did the President lose confidence in the existing prosecution strategy?

Were there disagreements within the government over how the narcotics cases were being investigated or prosecuted?

Did the administration become concerned about public confidence in the Justice Ministry?

Is the change connected to controversies surrounding the cocaine investigations?

Or is this simply a broader cabinet reorganization that happens to coincide with an extraordinary national crisis?

At this point, the government has not said.

And that silence creates the space for speculation.

The Bigger Problem Is Institutional

Liberia should resist reducing this development to whether one minister succeeded or failed.

The real issue is whether the country's institutions are capable of investigating and prosecuting organized crime without political interference, selective justice or institutional paralysis.

The cocaine seizures have exposed something much bigger than the presence of drugs.

They have exposed vulnerabilities in Liberia's airports, borders, law enforcement, intelligence services, financial systems and justice institutions.

The President has already taken disciplinary action against officials following the seizures. But dismissing officials is only one part of accountability. The country must ultimately know who financed the shipments, who organized them, who transported them, who facilitated their movement, who protected them and where the money went.

If the investigations stop at airport workers, police officers and junior government officials, Liberians will rightly ask whether the real architects of the trafficking networks remain untouched.

A Test for President Boakai

President Boakai came to office promising accountability, institutional reform and the restoration of public confidence in government.

His response to the narcotics crisis will therefore become one of the defining tests of his presidency.

Replacing the Justice Minister and Solicitor General could be interpreted in two very different ways.

Supporters may see it as the President taking decisive action to restore confidence in the justice system.

Critics may see it as evidence of a government struggling to manage a crisis that has reached its own institutions.

Neither interpretation should be accepted blindly.

The administration now has an obligation to explain why these changes were necessary and what precisely it expects the new leadership to accomplish.

If the change is intended to strengthen the prosecution of the narcotics cases, the public deserves to know.

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If it is connected to concerns about the performance of the Justice Ministry, the public deserves to know.

If it has nothing to do with the cocaine investigations, the government should say so clearly.

Liberia Cannot Afford Another Failed Drug Case

Liberia has been here before.

The collapse of the earlier US$100 million cocaine case under the previous administration remains fresh in the national memory. The latest seizures have therefore generated enormous public expectations that this time the government will identify not only the couriers and facilitators but the people who financed and controlled the operations.

That is why the transition at the Justice Ministry is so important.

The new Minister of Justice and Solicitor General inherit cases that are bigger than personalities. They inherit a public demand for answers.

They must demonstrate that Liberia's justice system is capable of following evidence wherever it leads--to the airport, the police station, the security agencies, the business community, the political establishment or anywhere else.

No government can credibly fight organized crime while its citizens believe that political connections determine who gets investigated and who gets protected.

The President's decision may ultimately prove to be the right one.

But it will not be judged by the names of the people he appointed.

It will be judged by what happens next.

Will the new Justice leadership uncover the truth behind Liberia's cocaine networks--or will the country witness another cycle of arrests, dismissals, accusations and headlines without reaching the people who actually control the trade?

That is the question President Boakai now has to answer.

And for Liberia, the answer could define the credibility of his administration.