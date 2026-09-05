Liberia: WPA Exposes Witness Protection Gaps

- Pushes Legal Reform

The Witness Protection Agency, working with the Ministry of Justice, has presented proposed amendments to Liberia's witness and whistleblower protection laws for legislative review.

The proposed changes affect the Witness Protection Act of 2021 and the Whistleblower Protection Act of 2021. They are intended to strengthen legal safeguards for witnesses, whistleblowers and victims who provide information in criminal investigations and other sensitive proceedings.

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The agency and the Justice Ministry held a one-day legislative engagement on Thursday, September 3, at the Boulevard Palace in Monrovia with relevant committees of the National Legislature.

The meeting brought together lawmakers, government officials, anti-corruption institutions, civil society organizations and international development partners to review gaps in the current protection framework.

WPA Director Cllr. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II said the reforms are meant to make the protection system more effective for people who assist criminal investigations or provide testimony in sensitive cases.

Grigsby said the two laws were enacted in 2021, but the agency did not become fully operational immediately because of delays in leadership appointments, staffing, resources and operating systems.

He said progress began in late 2025 after the recruitment process was completed and the agency's director and deputy director were appointed. The agency later recruited technical and administrative staff and began developing internal systems and protection programs.

Grigsby said one major challenge is that witness protection services remain concentrated in Monrovia, limiting access for people in rural areas who may have information relevant to criminal investigations or accountability efforts.

Under the proposed amendments, the agency's mandate would be expanded to explicitly include whistleblowers. The reforms also seek stronger protections for witnesses and victims, tougher penalties for retaliation against protected persons and penalties for unlawfully disclosing their identities.

The proposals also include relocation services, identity protection, psychosocial support, improved digital and cybersecurity safeguards, incentives for credible whistleblowers and a dedicated trust fund focused on victims.

The reform process follows a March 25 Cabinet directive from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. calling for amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act to encourage reporting, combat smuggling and strengthen accountability and transparency, especially in the mineral sector.

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Officials said the formal review began with a high-level technical meeting with the Ministry of Justice on May 5. A wider stakeholder consultation later included representatives from civil society, the media, government and development partners.

Issues discussed during the consultations included the proposed composition of the agency's Board of Advisors, procedures for removing the director and deputy directors, leadership eligibility requirements and timelines for implementing the proposed reforms.

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon said the proposed amendments fall within the Legislature's responsibility to enact laws that protect citizens and strengthen public institutions.

Koon said corruption, economic crimes and organized wrongdoing are often exposed by people who witness illegal activity or possess information needed by authorities.

The WPA said final recommendations from the consultations are expected to be consolidated into a stakeholder report before the draft legislation advances for formal consideration.

He said citizens may be reluctant to report wrongdoing if the State cannot protect them after they come forward. "A citizen should never have to choose between telling the truth and protecting his or her life," Koon said.

Koon said the House of Representatives would give the proposed legislation prompt and thorough consideration once it is formally submitted.