Liberia: Cari Unveils New Farming Technologies

-Pushes Research to Boost Food Production

The Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) has begun showcasing new agricultural research and technologies aimed at improving farming practices, increasing productivity and strengthening food security in Liberia.

The technologies and research findings are being presented during a major agricultural research seminar at CARI's headquarters in Suakoko, Bong County.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The seminar, which began Tuesday and runs through Friday, brings together CARI researchers to present findings and technologies developed to address challenges confronting Liberian farmers.

The initiative comes as Liberia seeks to increase domestic food production and reduce its dependence on imported food.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, CARI Director General Dr. Arthur Bob Karnuah said agricultural research must ultimately benefit farmers, who remain the primary users of technologies developed by the institute.

Karnuah said CARI must ensure that its research findings move beyond laboratories and experimental fields and are translated into practical technologies that farmers can use to increase production and improve their livelihoods.

He stressed that the institute has a critical role to play in improving agricultural productivity and supporting the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly its agriculture and food security objectives.

The CARI Director General also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the institute's research capacity and improving its standing among agricultural research institutions in the West African sub-region.'

According to Karnuah, achieving that objective will require sustained research, innovation and stronger connections between scientists and the farmers expected to benefit from their work.

CARI is Liberia's national agricultural research institute responsible for conducting applied and adaptive research and developing technologies aimed at improving agricultural production.

Its work covers research intended to address challenges facing farmers and improve the productivity of Liberia's agricultural sector.

The ongoing seminar provides researchers with an opportunity to share findings, examine technologies developed by the institute and explore how those innovations can be transferred to farming communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative comes amid continued concerns over domestic agricultural production and Liberia's reliance on imported food commodities.

CARI officials believe improved technologies, combined with stronger support for farmers, could help increase local production and strengthen the country's food security.

The institute is therefore placing emphasis on ensuring that useful research findings are made accessible to farmers rather than remaining solely within research institutions.

The seminar is expected to conclude Friday, with CARI hoping that the exchange of research findings and technologies will contribute to increased agricultural production and improved livelihoods for Liberian farmers.